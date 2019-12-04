Home Cities Bengaluru

Teen beats up woman constable, creates ruckus

A 19-year-old college student was arrested for assaulting a woman police constable, in Bank Colony in Basavanagudi on Sunday.

Published: 04th December 2019

By H M Chaithanya Swamy
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 19-year-old college student was arrested for assaulting a woman police constable, in Bank Colony in Basavanagudi on Sunday. The accused is Bhavana, a resident of Basavanagudi. She is in her first year in a private college in Hanumanthnagar.

Around 11 am, a traffic constable in Bank Colony noticed Bhavana riding triples on her two-wheeler with two of her friends. So, the constable clicked the picture, and found that she was a repeat offender. When he asked her to follow the rules she loudly hurled expletives at him. She hurled expletives at passersyby who intervened too. The constable alerted his colleague, Swathi T G (23), who was deployed in Srinivasa Nagar Junction.

When Swathi asked her to calm down, she insulted the police force. Swathi tried to take her to a police station. However, she assaulted Swathi. Another constable unsuccesfully tried to get the situation under control. Then, a police inspector came to the spot and called her father, who is a single parent. When her father arrived, she allegedly asked him to stay out of her issues.

So, the police arrested her. A senior officer said, “We kept telling her politely to herself, even after she assaulted a woman constable, keeping her academic carrier in view. We took her to Hanumanthanagar police station, where Swathi filed complaint.”

A senior police officer said, “Bhavana is a habitual offender. Her father says she does not listen to him and that she blackmails him for money and allegedly threatens him that she will commit suicide.”

