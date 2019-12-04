Vehicle registration number mix-up puts rider in a fix

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a relief to the owner of a two-wheeler, who was getting traffic violation notices without breaking rules, the staffers of a Traffic Management Centre have traced the rider, whose vehicle bore the same registration number, and have transferred the cases.

Sanjay GR, a resident of Vijayanagar, had filed a complaint with the centre stating that he frequently received notices without violating rules.

“The staffers of the centre - ASI Ravikumar and head constable Alla Baksh - were directed to trace the other vehicle. The staffers traced the the vehicle to Tannery Road. The owner, Sheikh Waseem, a resident of Tannery Road, claimed it was his vehicle and he had placed the number plate given by the RTO office. However, Waseem was using a board with Sanjay’s registration number,” the police said.

“The error occurred due to information given by RTO agents and Waseem did not bother checking the actual number after he received the RC smart card from the RTO. As it was Waseem’s mistake, 14 cases booked against Sanjay’s vehicle were transferred to Waseem’s vehicle and a penalty of Rs 2,600 was collected,” the police added.