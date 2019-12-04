Home Cities Bengaluru

Woman jumps to death from 21st floor, husband detained

Upset over alleged harassment by her husband’s family, a 26-year-old woman jumped to death from the 21st floor of an apartment block in Kothanur on Monday.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Upset over alleged harassment by her husband’s family, a 26-year-old woman jumped to death from the 21st floor of an apartment block in Kothanur on Monday. Police have detained her husband on charges of domestic violence after the woman’s father gave a statement. She had left no suicide note
The deceased has been identified as Chandini Singh, a native of Nagpur, who was married to Ritesh, a techie working in a private company.

A senior police officer said that the incident took place around 11.30 pm. The couple had a fight before she came to the balcony of the bedroom and jumped off from there. Ritesh alerted the security guard before reaching the spot and found her lying dead in a pool of blood. Kothanur police rushed to the spot and shifted the body for postmortem. The apartment complex is located on Kothanur Main Road and has 25 storeys.

Chandani’s father, who came to the city on Tuesday, gave a statement to the police. “Ritesh has been harassing her since a few months as she used to fight with her in-laws. She wanted to separate from his family but he forced her to adjust with them. She wanted to start working but wasn’t allowed to do so. The duo had a fight after dinner and upset over this, she had taken the extreme step.”Based on a complaint, Ritesh has been detained and further investigations will be done, Kothanur police added.

If you are having thoughts of suicide or are in emotional  distress, help is available. You can get in touch with the SAHAI helpline at 080-25497777, open from Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 10pm and 104 Arogya Sahayavani, which is available 24/7.

