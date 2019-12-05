Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Bengaluru is an enviable pool of world-class tech talent’

For Patil, Bengaluru is not just about technology or startups though.

Published: 05th December 2019 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2019 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Lesly Joseph
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Sandeep Patil, MD, India operations at Sweden-based mobile app Truecaller, says the startup hub of India is also one of the more intellectual places in the country, with a thriving presence of art, literature, theatre and music 

Today, India as a country and as an economy provides unparalleled opportunities for innovation and value creation,” says Sandeep Patil, managing director, Truecaller. Patil would know. The IIT-Mumbai and London Business School alumnus has been part of the startup ecosystem in the country for a few years now, watching the ups and downs in the sector closely. “Bengaluru is an enviable pool of world-class tech talent,” says Patil, who also spent four years at one of the best-known Indian startups, Flipkart, where he was the head of business strategy. 

Emphasising that India has a large potential in the technology industry, Patil, however, points out that the growth in the mobile phone segment has prompted people to get more conscious about their privacy. That’s where the Sweden-based company plays a role, he says. “At Truecaller, we stay ahead in thinking about user privacy, and we already have localised user data in India,” explains Patil, who first came to Bengaluru in 1999 for a summer project at IISc. 

For Patil, Bengaluru is not just about technology or startups though. “My wife is from Basavanagudi. I have great memories of ISKCON temple, where we got married,” he says, listing names of places such as Krishna Rao Park, Gandhi Bazaar and Vidyarthi Bhavan, which he frequents often. The last one should come as no surprise.

The Bellandur resident calls himself a foodie, and swears by local delicacies. “In Bengaluru, there is never a shortage of options to eat out,” says Patil. “I like the Idli-Vada at Brahmin’s Cafe, Masala Dosa and Chandrahara (only served on Sundays!) at MTR, and Masala Bun at Iyengar Bakery in Jayanagar,” he reveals. Mysore Pak at Sri Venkateshwara Sweets is a family favourite too. Occasionally, Patil, his wife and two-year-old son, Amay, go for morning walks in Cubbon Park, followed by a hearty treat at MTR. “At home, Akki Roti and Bisibele Baath are the most sought-after dishes,” he smiles. 

Food apart, there are several things that make the city interesting, says Patil, who also loves jazz, rock and stand-up comedy. Bengaluru is a thriving city for wonderful traditions in art, literature, theatre and music, he adds. “Usually, we meet friends for dinner at various places around MG Road and Koramangala. The city is also one of the more intellectual places, populated with many enjoyable bookshops and cafes all around,” he says. 

Patil, who manages the Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru operations of Truecaller, says every company brings with it lessons to learn. “An international presence has given us a diverse cultural attitude as a company, and allowed us to accept, absorb and celebrate regional differences,” he explains. “We have avoided limitations of multinational companies by staying nimble and delegating decision-making authority. Otherwise, these could be significant limitations for multinational players.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Onion price hike: Congress MPs stage protest in Parliament premises
On Jayalalithaa's death anniversary, AIADMK takes out peace rally
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp