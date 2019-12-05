Lesly Joseph By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Sandeep Patil, MD, India operations at Sweden-based mobile app Truecaller, says the startup hub of India is also one of the more intellectual places in the country, with a thriving presence of art, literature, theatre and music

Today, India as a country and as an economy provides unparalleled opportunities for innovation and value creation,” says Sandeep Patil, managing director, Truecaller. Patil would know. The IIT-Mumbai and London Business School alumnus has been part of the startup ecosystem in the country for a few years now, watching the ups and downs in the sector closely. “Bengaluru is an enviable pool of world-class tech talent,” says Patil, who also spent four years at one of the best-known Indian startups, Flipkart, where he was the head of business strategy.

Emphasising that India has a large potential in the technology industry, Patil, however, points out that the growth in the mobile phone segment has prompted people to get more conscious about their privacy. That’s where the Sweden-based company plays a role, he says. “At Truecaller, we stay ahead in thinking about user privacy, and we already have localised user data in India,” explains Patil, who first came to Bengaluru in 1999 for a summer project at IISc.

For Patil, Bengaluru is not just about technology or startups though. “My wife is from Basavanagudi. I have great memories of ISKCON temple, where we got married,” he says, listing names of places such as Krishna Rao Park, Gandhi Bazaar and Vidyarthi Bhavan, which he frequents often. The last one should come as no surprise.

The Bellandur resident calls himself a foodie, and swears by local delicacies. “In Bengaluru, there is never a shortage of options to eat out,” says Patil. “I like the Idli-Vada at Brahmin’s Cafe, Masala Dosa and Chandrahara (only served on Sundays!) at MTR, and Masala Bun at Iyengar Bakery in Jayanagar,” he reveals. Mysore Pak at Sri Venkateshwara Sweets is a family favourite too. Occasionally, Patil, his wife and two-year-old son, Amay, go for morning walks in Cubbon Park, followed by a hearty treat at MTR. “At home, Akki Roti and Bisibele Baath are the most sought-after dishes,” he smiles.

Food apart, there are several things that make the city interesting, says Patil, who also loves jazz, rock and stand-up comedy. Bengaluru is a thriving city for wonderful traditions in art, literature, theatre and music, he adds. “Usually, we meet friends for dinner at various places around MG Road and Koramangala. The city is also one of the more intellectual places, populated with many enjoyable bookshops and cafes all around,” he says.

Patil, who manages the Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru operations of Truecaller, says every company brings with it lessons to learn. “An international presence has given us a diverse cultural attitude as a company, and allowed us to accept, absorb and celebrate regional differences,” he explains. “We have avoided limitations of multinational companies by staying nimble and delegating decision-making authority. Otherwise, these could be significant limitations for multinational players.”