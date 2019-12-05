Can the mind be quiet?

Jiddu Krishnamurti By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A dull mind, a mind that has been stupefied by practice can not possibly under any circumstances whatsoever understand what is reality. So one must be completely, totally, everlastingly free of all this. Because you need a mind that is not distorted, that’s very clear, that is not blunted, that is no longer pursuing a direction, a purpose, then only is it possible for such a mind to see ‘what is’.

In this state of mind there is no experiencing at all. Experience implies there is an entity who is experiencing. Isn’t there? An entity that is going through a certain experience, and therefore there is a duality – the experiencer and the thing to be experienced. Right? There is the observer and the thing to be observed. That is, most of us want some kind of deep, abiding, marvellous, mystical experience, because our own daily experience is so trivial, so banal, so superficial, we want something mysterious, something that is electrifying.

Now in that desire for a marvellous experience there is this duality of the experiencer and the experience. Right? As long as this duality exists there must always be a distortion because the experiencer is the accumulated past, with all his experiences, his knowledge, his memories. Being dissatisfied with all that he wants something much greater, and therefore he either projects it, or finds it, but in that still there is a duality, therefore there is a distortion.

Are you following all this? Truth is not something to be experienced. Truth is not something that you can seek out and find it. That which is beyond time, thought cannot possibly enquire, search it out and grasp it.

So one must understand very deeply this question of experience and wanting experience. (That’s our train!) So please understand this. Do please see this tremendously important thing. Any form of effort, wanting direction, seeking out truth, and the demand for experience, in that there is a duality, the observer wanting something transcendental, and therefore making effort, and therefore making the mind not clear, pristine, non-mechanical.

And a mind that’s seeking an experience, however marvellous, mysterious, in that very search there is a duality - the ‘me’ that is seeking it. The ‘me’ is the past, with all the frustrations, miseries, hopes, disgusts, you know, all that, is seeking, therefore in that there is a distortion.Then there is the whole business of the brain. After all the brain – you can observe this in yourself, I haven’t read books, so we are not discussing from any special point of view - you can observe yourself, for yourself, how the brain operates.

The brain is the result of the past, of time, of experience, it is the storehouse of memory. And memory is the past. And this memory responds, all the time responding, of like and dislike, justifying, condemning and so on, responding all the time, according to its conditioning, according to the culture, religion, education it is brought up in. That storehouse of memory, from which thought arises guides most of our life. Right? You are following all this? Are we going together? Don’t look so worried, please. If you don’t quite understand it now we will go into it a little later, afterwards, so relax and take it easily, because this is really quite an immense thing if you can grasp it.

And that brain, which is the storehouse of the past, is directing, is shaping our lives, every day, and every minute, conscious or unconscious. And that’s one of the distorting factors, which is thought, which is the response of the past - the past being knowledge, experience, and so on, the ‘me’, which is the very essence of the word and thought. Now can that old brain be completely quiet, only awaken when it is necessary to operate, to function, to speak, to do, act? But the rest of the time completely still. Have you ever tried to do this? No, of course you haven’t. You see, you all smoke very easily, you do things without deep thought, it doesn’t matter, that’s your affair.