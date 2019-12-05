Changing cricket with AI-driven analysis

Muneef Khan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: When Deepak Gullapalli, CEO, Head Digital Works (HDW), came across the opportunity of acquiring the domain of cricket.com, he was left in a pool of thoughts with respect to creating a platform solely dedicated to cricket enthusiasts. He told CE, “We started doing our research on people using hand-held devices to go through cricket content. What we found was a huge gap between what the consumers wanted and what they got in return. From the survey results, the biggest demand was of live updates and the second on the list was data and statistics.”

With HDW having over a decade worth of experience in data science and analytics, Gullapalli established ‘criclytics’, a tool solely dedicated to providing live cricket analysis to cricket fans and enthusiasts as a part of cricket.com. Launched in April 2019 and based in Hyderabad, the platform analyses the data sourced from vendors and uses predictive modelling to anticipate the way a game may turn out.

This not only helps cricket teams analyse their games but is also changing the consumption pattern of viewers. “We also have a death-over simulator which predicts what might happen during the final overs of a match and we deliver it with gamification so the consumer can understand how the data is being used while watching the match, which is an innovation in itself,” said Gullapalli.

Viewers are now interested to know the stats and understand subtle nuances the game will generate, beforehand. Fans now want real-time updates, and now with the existence of sites like cricket.com, they can watch cricket and have access to the scoreboard and statistics sitting anywhere with an internet connection, along with real-time updates and analysis.

How important is it to have a business plan?

Abusiness plan is imperative because it is the roadmap to achieving all business goals, both short-term and long-term. As an entrepreneur, it is important for me because, with a firm and well-established business plan, it helps me focus on the necessary steps to make my business ideas and strategies succeed.

A business plan is a 360-degree one, the spectrum of which covers all aspects including infrastructure and machinery, cost allocation and measuring ROI, determining profits, forecasting trends in the market, laying out proper marketing strategies, etc. With a robust business plan, you can not only focus on reaching your targets but also identify any possible obstacles ahead of time and plan how to avoid them.

– Dolly Kumar, Founder

and Director, Cosmic Nutracos

When asked about the funding raised and investors involved, the company stated that they have had a few private investors. Gullapalli said they plan to bring in a more advanced version of the platform that has already crossed over one million downloads on app platforms. “We have live scores and real-time predictions for all the international matches and look forward to moving into domestic matches. Gamification within the app is something we want to look into more,” he added.

There are no limits on who can become a great entrepreneur. You don’t necessarily need a college degree, a lot of money in the bank or even prior experience to start something that could become the next major success. However, you do need a strong plan and the drive to see it through. A good idea needs spot-on execution and the only means to track it down is a solid business plan. Simply put, it is a means to realise the vision of the founders and the reason it exists. You just need to put target timelines to the vision and work backwards. Here’s what a good business plan looks like:

It is built on tangible and measurable metrics generally known as KPIs; it allocates funds in the right direction and in line with the company’s expansion plans; it has a clear go-to-market strategy and it has a plan B, in case plan A doesn’t work. It is important to understand and know that in actuality, a business plan will change over time as the business develops. You’ve got to be flexible enough to tweak it at the right time.

When we launched our first brand FabAlley, we did extensive market research to understand the gaps and made a comprehensive business plan for the next two years. There were multiple changes once we started the business but the plan always acted as a guiding principle and kept us focused on our targets, and short and long term objectives. Writing a business plan is the crucial first step for all budding entrepreneurs to check the viability of a business. It should be thought of as a road map to success, providing greater clarity on all aspects of the business.– Shivani Poddar, Co-founder, FabAlley and Indya

A sound business plan is the backbone of any successful business. It is crucial for corporate strategy development and helps to connect with the right angel investors and venture capitalists. Having tangible long and short term goals based on actionable insights helped us map out the market landscape, clarify the direction we were headed in, tweak our early plans, communicate benchmarks to all employees, inform critical decisions to mitigate risks, and demonstrate the viability of the business to stakeholders.

We were able to allocate resources based on strategic priorities and successfully develop a sustainable revenue model. One of the reasons University Living has managed to grow 300 per cent year-on-year is because of the emphasis we laid on having a concise plan that covers all aspects of our growth, from market overview to service offerings.– Saurabh Arora, founder and CEO, University Living