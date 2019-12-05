Cochlear implant helps 79-year-old hear again  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: MK Sampath Kumar (79), a former employee of the Intelligence Bureau, could not hear in his left ear since 2002. Now, he is known as the first and the oldest person in Karnataka who underwent cochlear implant surgery. In this surgery, an electronic device is implanted in the ear surgically, which sends impulses directly to the auditory nerve and carries sound signals to the brain.

Not being able to hear properly in one ear made Kumar’s life difficult. He got a hearing aid which only worked for a few years. “After visiting a private hospital, I got to know about cochlear implant surgery, but I was scared to go ahead with it due to my age,” said Kumar.

Dr Vasanthi Anand, senior cochlear implant surgeon at Bhagwan Mahaveer Jain Hospital said, “Many are unaware of the implant. Those who are aware, back out thinking it is a surgical procedure and they use hearing aids. However, hearing aids help for a short time only.” After the implant an audiologist carries out auditory training.

According to a survey, 6.3% of the population is hearing impaired, which includes close to 50 lakh children. “Many children are born with hearing loss due to various factors while the child is in the womb,” she said. So far, 400 cochlear implant surgeries have been done at the hospital and the basic implant costs up to Rs 6 lakh.

‘Equal rights need to be in place’

To commemorate International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Embassy Group, in association with Diversity and Equal Opportunity Centre (DEOC) hosted a session on ‘Optimal implementation of Rights of Persons with Disability Act in order to make urban spaces easily accessible.’ Many differently-abled speakers shared their experiences and the issues they face with the current system despite the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016. DEOC director Rama Krishnamachari said that there was a need for equal rights to be in place and sensitisation amongst various sectors. Indian Overseas Bank manager Kumar P R, who has been hearing impaired since birth said that areas such as hospitals and police stations need to be sensitised to support the differently-abled. “There is also a lack of interpreters in these departments,” he said.