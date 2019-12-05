Cool breeze, gentle sun, fun brunches

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In order to make winter weekends a little more special, restaurants and hotels have launched brunch menus available only on Saturdays and Sundays. Conrad Hotel is organising a lavish spread of Mediterranean food at their al fresco dining area Tiamo. Indulge your taste buds to a mezze platter and salad spreads such as Thyme-scented Mushroom Garlic Pickle marinated in olives and homemade sun-dried Tomato Pesto and Zucchini. For the main course, dig in to roasted chicken leg, Sea Bass Grenobloise, Nicoise Vegetables, Grenobloise Sauce, Ratatouille crepe and Vegetable Tagine curated by executive sous chef Pradeep Rao and team.

The Bier Library’s Sunday brunch is nothing short of a food carnival with a spread of over 150 dishes along with fun activities for kids. Soak in the ambience and order from an array of multi-cultural cuisines that include Indian, Continental, live-street food counters, salads, artisanal breads, and desserts. Pair it along with their handcrafted beers to enjoy the day.

Bangalore Pub Exchange at 1MG Mall, Trinity Circle is curating a special Sunday brunch on December 8, which includes lip-smacking food paired with a wide variety of beers and beverages to choose from. Besides the food extravaganza, one can also indulge in a dose of entertainment with arcade games and a special set by Mizoram-based artist Kimkimi.

Aloft Bengaluru’s ‘Saturday Sundowner’ is a specially curated party menu to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city. With an array of food options and soothing beverages, groove to powerful beats and elevate your weekend by the pool.

