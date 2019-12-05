Home Cities Bengaluru

Cool breeze, gentle sun, fun brunches

 In order to make winter weekends a little more special, restaurants and hotels have launched brunch menus available only on Saturdays and Sundays.  

Published: 05th December 2019 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2019 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In order to make winter weekends a little more special, restaurants and hotels have launched brunch menus available only on Saturdays and Sundays.  Conrad Hotel is organising a lavish spread of Mediterranean food at their al fresco dining area Tiamo. Indulge your taste buds to a mezze platter and salad spreads such as Thyme-scented Mushroom Garlic Pickle marinated in olives and homemade sun-dried Tomato Pesto and Zucchini. For the main course, dig in to roasted chicken leg, Sea Bass Grenobloise, Nicoise Vegetables, Grenobloise Sauce, Ratatouille crepe and Vegetable Tagine curated by executive sous chef  Pradeep Rao and team.

The Bier Library’s Sunday brunch is nothing short of a food carnival with a spread of over 150 dishes along with fun activities for kids. Soak in the ambience and order from an array of multi-cultural cuisines that include Indian, Continental, live-street food counters, salads, artisanal breads, and desserts. Pair it along with their handcrafted beers to enjoy the day. 

Bangalore Pub Exchange at 1MG Mall, Trinity Circle is curating  a special Sunday brunch on December 8, which includes lip-smacking food paired with a wide variety of beers and beverages to choose from. Besides the food extravaganza, one can also indulge in a dose of entertainment with arcade games and a special set by Mizoram-based artist Kimkimi.

Aloft Bengaluru’s ‘Saturday Sundowner’ is a specially curated party menu to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city. With an array of food options and soothing beverages, groove to powerful beats and elevate your weekend by the pool.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Onion price hike: Congress MPs stage protest in Parliament premises
On Jayalalithaa's death anniversary, AIADMK takes out peace rally
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp