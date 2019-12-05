Home Cities Bengaluru

Dream come true: This city startup is offering Rs 1 lakh to sleep for 9 hours

The Wakefit Sleep Internship programme would select at least eight candidates who promise to be ardent sleepers and pay them up to `1 lakh for completing the sleep project for 100 nights.

Published: 05th December 2019 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2019 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

By  Bismah Malik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Are there days when you really don’t want to hit that snooze button on your alarm to go to work? But what if your workplace turns into a comfortable mattress within the confines of your home and you get paid exactly for that. Seems like a dream come true. But this Bengaluru based sleep-solutions startup, Wakefit.co promises you exactly that under its internship programme.

The Wakefit Sleep Internship programme would select at least eight candidates who promise to be ardent sleepers and pay them up to Rs 1 lakh for completing the sleep project for 100 nights. The perks of the job, according to the start-up would include working from the comforts of your own home (without having to quit your monotonous day job); slumbering on the finest mattress provided by Wakefit.co; receiving a fitness and sleep tracker and counselling sessions from sleep experts and finally a compensation of Rs 1 lakh.

The applications for the internship are now available online and candidates will be selected based on the video testimonials professing their love for sleep. Those who demonstrate ability to nap anywhere and anytime would be interviewed by an expert panel. The selected candidates will be provided with a sleep tracker for recording sleep patterns before and after using the internship mattress. To earn a stipend of `1 lakh, interns will be required to sleep nine hours every day and share the sleep data with Wakefit.

Those who are sluggish in their sleep patterns, remain absent from sleeping for a nine-hour schedule, use laptops and gadgets while on bed would be frowned upon, Wakefit.co said. The expert panel, comprising healthcare specialists, wellness consultants and interior designers, will monitor interns’ progress and provide counselling on the best way to meet the KRA laid out.“As we continue to live life in the fast lane, sleep is unfortunately becoming a common casualty. The internship initiative aims to bring back the focus on sleep health by celebrating and applauding people who obsess about sleeping,” said Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, director, Wakefit.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Onion price hike: Congress MPs stage protest in Parliament premises
On Jayalalithaa's death anniversary, AIADMK takes out peace rally
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp