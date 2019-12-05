Dream come true: This city startup is offering Rs 1 lakh to sleep for 9 hours

Bismah Malik By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Are there days when you really don’t want to hit that snooze button on your alarm to go to work? But what if your workplace turns into a comfortable mattress within the confines of your home and you get paid exactly for that. Seems like a dream come true. But this Bengaluru based sleep-solutions startup, Wakefit.co promises you exactly that under its internship programme.

The Wakefit Sleep Internship programme would select at least eight candidates who promise to be ardent sleepers and pay them up to Rs 1 lakh for completing the sleep project for 100 nights. The perks of the job, according to the start-up would include working from the comforts of your own home (without having to quit your monotonous day job); slumbering on the finest mattress provided by Wakefit.co; receiving a fitness and sleep tracker and counselling sessions from sleep experts and finally a compensation of Rs 1 lakh.

The applications for the internship are now available online and candidates will be selected based on the video testimonials professing their love for sleep. Those who demonstrate ability to nap anywhere and anytime would be interviewed by an expert panel. The selected candidates will be provided with a sleep tracker for recording sleep patterns before and after using the internship mattress. To earn a stipend of `1 lakh, interns will be required to sleep nine hours every day and share the sleep data with Wakefit.

Those who are sluggish in their sleep patterns, remain absent from sleeping for a nine-hour schedule, use laptops and gadgets while on bed would be frowned upon, Wakefit.co said. The expert panel, comprising healthcare specialists, wellness consultants and interior designers, will monitor interns’ progress and provide counselling on the best way to meet the KRA laid out.“As we continue to live life in the fast lane, sleep is unfortunately becoming a common casualty. The internship initiative aims to bring back the focus on sleep health by celebrating and applauding people who obsess about sleeping,” said Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, director, Wakefit.