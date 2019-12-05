Karnataka govt constitutes team to look into lake breaches

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To ensure that there are no more lake breaches and citizens around them are safe, the state government has constituted a three-member committee to inspect the three lakes which recently breached—Hosakerehalli, Doddabidarakallu and Hulimavu—and submit a report within 10 days. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner B H Anil Kumar said that the committee was constituted following the state government’s directions. The committee will comprise retired IISc professor Dr B R Srinivasamurthy, retired chief engineer M L Madaiah and retired professor Dr Shantarajanna H R, who will be aided by BBMP lake engineer Prakash.

The committee has also been formed on the directions of the Karnataka High Court, which is hearing a case (WP 11044/2018) filed by the JP Nagar 4th Phase and Dollars Colony Layout Residents Associations. The court noted that there were disputes between the BBMP and BDA counsel, and that the collapse of the retention wall of the three lakes had resulted in serious consequences.

The court also directed the state government, BBMP and BDA to come up with immediate measures to ensure that these accidents do not happen again. The state must also ensure that a proper inquiry be carried out and a report be submitted to the court on the cause for the said incidents, the court ruled.

The court also directed the BBMP and BDA to submit a report along with concerned materials to National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (Neeri), so that while preparing the final report, it can look into the causes for the breach and suggest preventive measures.

One of the committee members, on condition of anonymity, told TNIE, “Meeting the 10-day deadline will be difficult as the scheduled meeting for today was cancelled. Only after the next meeting will we be able to go on a field visit, sit together, share our observations, discuss and debate the issue and come to a consensus, and then prepare a report. Technical and detailed inspections need to be done.” BBMP Commissioner said the chief engineer was directed to conduct a fresh survey of the boundary of Hulimavu Lake.

