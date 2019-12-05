Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka govt constitutes team to look into lake breaches

The court also directed the state government, BBMP and BDA to come up with immediate measures to ensure that these accidents do not happen again.

Published: 05th December 2019 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2019 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

A part of Hulimavu Lake is also being used by people to wash clothes and has been turned into into a dhobhi ghat | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To ensure that there are no more lake breaches and citizens around them are safe, the state government has constituted a three-member committee to inspect the three lakes which recently breached—Hosakerehalli, Doddabidarakallu and Hulimavu—and submit a report within 10 days. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner B H Anil Kumar said that the committee was constituted following the state government’s directions. The committee will comprise retired IISc professor Dr B R Srinivasamurthy, retired chief engineer M L Madaiah and retired professor Dr Shantarajanna H R, who will be aided by BBMP lake engineer Prakash. 

The committee has also been formed on the directions of the Karnataka High Court, which is hearing a case (WP 11044/2018) filed by the JP Nagar 4th Phase and Dollars Colony Layout Residents Associations. The court noted that there were disputes between the BBMP and BDA counsel, and that the collapse of the retention wall of the three lakes had resulted in serious consequences.

The court also directed the state government, BBMP and BDA to come up with immediate measures to ensure that these accidents do not happen again. The state must also ensure that a proper inquiry be carried out and a report be submitted to the court on the cause for the said incidents, the court ruled. 

The court also directed the BBMP and BDA to submit a report along with concerned materials to National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (Neeri), so that while preparing the final report, it can look into the causes for the breach and suggest preventive measures. 

One of the committee members, on condition of anonymity, told TNIE, “Meeting the 10-day deadline will be difficult as the scheduled meeting for today was cancelled. Only after the next meeting will we be able to go on a field visit, sit together, share our observations, discuss and debate the issue and come to a consensus, and then prepare a report. Technical and detailed inspections need to be done.” BBMP Commissioner said the chief engineer was directed to conduct a fresh survey of the boundary of Hulimavu Lake. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BBMP Bengaluru lakes
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Onion price hike: Congress MPs stage protest in Parliament premises
On Jayalalithaa's death anniversary, AIADMK takes out peace rally
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp