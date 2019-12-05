Home Cities Bengaluru

KSCA managing committee member held

Police say investigation also revealed involvement of film actresses in the case 

Published: 05th December 2019 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2019 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The sleuths of the Central Crime Branch (CCB), who are investigating the alleged match-fixing in Karnataka Premier League (KPL), have arrested Sudhindra Shinde, who was the coach of 
Belagavi Panthers team in KPL 2019. Police said the investigation has also revealed the involvement of film actresses in the case and some of them will be questioned.

Shinde, also a member of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) managing committee from Raichur zone, was produced before a court after his arrest, on Wednesday. As a result, he will be away from all cricket related activities of the board until the investigation is over as well.The police had raided his house in Domlur on Monday, after he allegedly failed to appear before the investigation officer despite being served a notice. 

Following the raid, the police had detained and questioned him and formalised his arrest on Wednesday.
Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said, “He, along with team owner Ali Asfak Thara, has fixed a few matches. Shinde was running a cricket club from many years. Around 2017, Ali came and joined the club and started to sponsor it. That is when Ali and Shinde came in contact and started this whole network of match-fixing. Shinde will be further interrogated to check for involvement of other people”.

Earlier, the police had arrested Ali Asfak Thara and seven others, including the players, coach and bookies. With Shinde’s arrest, the number of arrest in the case has gone up to nine.Sources said several players who were trained at Shinde’s cricket club were selected for KPL teams. 
“It is suspected that Shinde used them and convinced them to involve them in match-fixing. Such 
players will also be summoned for questioning,” an official said.

The police are also looking into the involvement of a few actresses in the case. “A few actresses were regularly seen in the after-match parties and though they have acted in a very few films, they are leading a lavish lifestyle. The source of their income is being investigated. It cannot be ruled out that they were also used to lure the players into match fixing,” the official added.

Meanwhile, City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said the police are open to giving ‘approver status’ to those who want to confess their involvement in match-fixing. “All the persons in the case, including Shinde, have been arrested only after we gathered clinching evidence against them. There are so many more people involved in the case. I would like to clarify that if they wish, they can come forward, confess their involvement and turn approvers. Based on the nature of their offence, we will decide the further course of action,” Rao said.More on Page 18

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Onion price hike: Congress MPs stage protest in Parliament premises
On Jayalalithaa's death anniversary, AIADMK takes out peace rally
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp