KSCA managing committee member held

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The sleuths of the Central Crime Branch (CCB), who are investigating the alleged match-fixing in Karnataka Premier League (KPL), have arrested Sudhindra Shinde, who was the coach of

Belagavi Panthers team in KPL 2019. Police said the investigation has also revealed the involvement of film actresses in the case and some of them will be questioned.

Shinde, also a member of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) managing committee from Raichur zone, was produced before a court after his arrest, on Wednesday. As a result, he will be away from all cricket related activities of the board until the investigation is over as well.The police had raided his house in Domlur on Monday, after he allegedly failed to appear before the investigation officer despite being served a notice.

Following the raid, the police had detained and questioned him and formalised his arrest on Wednesday.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said, “He, along with team owner Ali Asfak Thara, has fixed a few matches. Shinde was running a cricket club from many years. Around 2017, Ali came and joined the club and started to sponsor it. That is when Ali and Shinde came in contact and started this whole network of match-fixing. Shinde will be further interrogated to check for involvement of other people”.

Earlier, the police had arrested Ali Asfak Thara and seven others, including the players, coach and bookies. With Shinde’s arrest, the number of arrest in the case has gone up to nine.Sources said several players who were trained at Shinde’s cricket club were selected for KPL teams.

“It is suspected that Shinde used them and convinced them to involve them in match-fixing. Such

players will also be summoned for questioning,” an official said.

The police are also looking into the involvement of a few actresses in the case. “A few actresses were regularly seen in the after-match parties and though they have acted in a very few films, they are leading a lavish lifestyle. The source of their income is being investigated. It cannot be ruled out that they were also used to lure the players into match fixing,” the official added.

Meanwhile, City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said the police are open to giving ‘approver status’ to those who want to confess their involvement in match-fixing. “All the persons in the case, including Shinde, have been arrested only after we gathered clinching evidence against them. There are so many more people involved in the case. I would like to clarify that if they wish, they can come forward, confess their involvement and turn approvers. Based on the nature of their offence, we will decide the further course of action,” Rao said.More on Page 18