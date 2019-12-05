Locals, greens oppose film shoot in Kudremukh 

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Permission to shoot the movie Galipata- 2 in Kudremukh National Park has led to an outcry among environmentalists, who are raising questions on conservation and the safety of wildlife.

Conservationists, experts, wildlife enthusiasts and locals were in for a shock when they found OB vans, cameras and movie stars in the national park on Wednesday. They were also stunned to see shooting taking place inside the forest patch, which is not open to tourists.

While the Galipata - 2 crew claimed that they had got permission from the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Wildlife, locals state that they have an agreement with the Deputy Conservator of Forests on this issue.

The national park has been in the news for the past couple of years after it was stripped of its tiger reserve tag. The forest patch — Karla — is home to tigers and has the potential of becoming the sixth tiger reserve of Karnataka. However, due to lack of political will and pressure from lobbyists, the Naxal-affected area is unable to be declared a tiger reserve.

Experts point out that the tag will not just help in protection of wildlife but also its pristine nature. PCCF, Wildlife, Sanjai Mohan told TNIE that permission was given for shooting only at the campsite and nowhere else. He said that if there is a problem and it’s brought to his notice, permission will be cancelled immediately. Earlier in April, Malayalam commercial Nalpathionnu was given permission to shoot in Talacauvery Wildlife Sanctuary but it was cancelled three days after permission was granted.

