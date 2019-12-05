Home Cities Bengaluru

Miscreant attacks woman with chilli powder, attempts to rob her

An unidentified miscreant tried to rob a woman when she was waiting for her husband near Chickpet Metro station on Monday evening.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An unidentified miscreant tried to rob a woman when she was waiting for her husband near Chickpet Metro station on Monday evening. The miscreant applied chilli power on her and attempted to snatch her chain, thinking she might be wearing some jewellery. The woman raised an alarm but he managed to disappear in the crowd. 

According to the complaint filed with City Market Police by Shamili K (28), a resident of Rana Singh Pet on Police Road near Majestic, she was waiting for her husband outside the metro station gate at around 7.40 pm, when a miscreant grabbed Shamili from behind and applied chilli powder on her face. Shamili initially did not realise it was chilli powder, but when she opened her eyes they started burning. The miscreant grabbed her neck, in an attempt to snatch a chain, but Shamili was not wearing any jewellery. She pushed him and raised an alarm. The miscreant got scared and escaped from the spot. 

People saw the miscreant was wearing a jacket and his face was covered with a mask; before they could chase him, he disappeared. Shamili’s husband Pavan reached the spot and took her to a nearby clinic. But doctors advised him to take her to a local hospital, where doctors treated her and told that there is no risk to her eyes. 

Shamili works as a front office executive at a private firm. Everyday, her office cab drops her near the metro station and she waits for Pavan there. Then they walk till their house. “Initially, we suspected that he must have come to rob her mobile, but police said that he had come to snatch her chain,” the husband said.

