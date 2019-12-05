Home Cities Bengaluru

More women prefer to take Go Pink cabs from KIA

The horrific rape and murder that took place in Hyderabad has shaken many and now women have started taking precautionary measures while travelling.

Published: 05th December 2019 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2019 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

Due to its small fleet of 15 cabs, Go Pink has a policy that bookings need to be done a day in advance | Express

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The horrific rape and murder that took place in Hyderabad has shaken many and now women have started taking precautionary measures while travelling. One of these is a cab service which is ensuring safe travel for women. Go Pink cabs — a cab service for and by women, which operates between the airport and the city — has witnessed a huge demand in the last one week, from women as well as parents of young girls in schools and colleges. 

Co-founder Anuradha Umapathy told The New Indian Express, “We usually have a demand mainly from the airport towards the city with an average of 70 to 80 trips undertaken each day. Many a times, they return empty from the city to the airport,” she said. “Bookings from the city to the airport have almost doubled this week,” she added. 

“From an average of 15 to 20 bookings per day from the city end, we got 25 to 30 bookings per day in the last one week,” she stated. Due to its small fleet of 15 cabs, Go Pink has a policy that bookings need to be done a day in advance. “We got many calls requesting a woman-driven cab at a short notice. It appears the Hyderabad incident has shaken everyone,” the co-founder said. 

Another request this week was from parents of young girls in schools and colleges for women-driven cabs.
Among those who recently opted for the cab service is Kriti Pathak, a resident of Whitefield who had to take a flight to Pune on Monday at 5 am.”I had to leave home in the wee hours and usually would book any cab. My husband was really worried as the Hyderabad incident was still on his mind. A friend who had travelled by a woman-driven cab once had suggested as she had used it. I tried and luckily got a booking. It was such a big relief,” she told TNIE.  

Sneh Chowdhury, an analyst in a private firm said, “I had to leave from Bommanahalli to KIA at 4 am today (Wednesday) to take a flight to Hyderabad. Due to a general increase in crimes against women, my family was worried. Also, I remember some diversions through different roads that were affected near the airport,” she said. Just to be safer, Go Pink has also laid down rules for its drivers that only main roads should to be taken during a trip, she added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Go Pink cabs Womens safety Kia Hyderabad gangrape
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Onion price hike: Congress MPs stage protest in Parliament premises
On Jayalalithaa's death anniversary, AIADMK takes out peace rally
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp