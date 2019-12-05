More women prefer to take Go Pink cabs from KIA

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The horrific rape and murder that took place in Hyderabad has shaken many and now women have started taking precautionary measures while travelling. One of these is a cab service which is ensuring safe travel for women. Go Pink cabs — a cab service for and by women, which operates between the airport and the city — has witnessed a huge demand in the last one week, from women as well as parents of young girls in schools and colleges.

Co-founder Anuradha Umapathy told The New Indian Express, “We usually have a demand mainly from the airport towards the city with an average of 70 to 80 trips undertaken each day. Many a times, they return empty from the city to the airport,” she said. “Bookings from the city to the airport have almost doubled this week,” she added.

“From an average of 15 to 20 bookings per day from the city end, we got 25 to 30 bookings per day in the last one week,” she stated. Due to its small fleet of 15 cabs, Go Pink has a policy that bookings need to be done a day in advance. “We got many calls requesting a woman-driven cab at a short notice. It appears the Hyderabad incident has shaken everyone,” the co-founder said.

Another request this week was from parents of young girls in schools and colleges for women-driven cabs.

Among those who recently opted for the cab service is Kriti Pathak, a resident of Whitefield who had to take a flight to Pune on Monday at 5 am.”I had to leave home in the wee hours and usually would book any cab. My husband was really worried as the Hyderabad incident was still on his mind. A friend who had travelled by a woman-driven cab once had suggested as she had used it. I tried and luckily got a booking. It was such a big relief,” she told TNIE.

Sneh Chowdhury, an analyst in a private firm said, “I had to leave from Bommanahalli to KIA at 4 am today (Wednesday) to take a flight to Hyderabad. Due to a general increase in crimes against women, my family was worried. Also, I remember some diversions through different roads that were affected near the airport,” she said. Just to be safer, Go Pink has also laid down rules for its drivers that only main roads should to be taken during a trip, she added.