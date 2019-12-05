Pen is mighter? Not so,say women across the world  

Home Cities Bengaluru

Women journalists from Syria, Bangladesh and India document the struggles they face on the job

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : When it comes to gender bias in media, we have heard a lot about sexual harassment, non-representation in newsrooms and payroll differences compared to men. But the documentary Velvet Revolution, produced by International Association of Women in Radio and Television (IAWRT), speaks of the hidden tales of women journalists who cover conflicts and war.

 “We always talk about sacrifices of men in the war field. What about their wives and children? Similarly, women journalists who cover war have been seldom recognised for their work. We wanted to bring these journalists and their efforts to the limelight,” said Nupur Basu, executive producer and director of Velvet Revolution, and independent journalist at the screening of the documentary at Bangalore Club, Residency Road, on Tuesday. She indicated that Gauri Lankesh’s murder has created fear and seriousness about safety of women journalists in India. 

The 57-minute film features several women journalists from different countries like India, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Syria, who covered  war and conflicts in their home country and later had to pay a price for speaking the truth. 

“It’s a collaboration of women journalists from across the world. From Philippines civil war, we have even covered several fights and attacks in the production, including local Dalit conflicts in India, where a woman journalist has to stand outside somebody’s door and is not allowed inside just because she’s a Dalit. US-based Bangladeshi blogger Rafida Bonya Ahmed lost her husband for writing about human rights violations in her country. This is an attempt to give voice to these women journalists who have contributed a lot to journalism.”

Basu also pointed out that in the age of social media, journalists, especially females, are facing online abuse too. “This year, 63 journalists have been assassinated around the world and 10 among them were women. However, it’s a lesser-known fact for many. The fact is that women journalists are targeted and attacked both offline and online for their views, gender or sometimes even dressing. Again the gender bias is clearly visible in how people are taking a stand with the accused instead of the victim in #MeToo movement,” she added.

