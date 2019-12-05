Home Cities Bengaluru

‘People refused to believe my story as i was a newbie’

Bollywood actor Flora Saini feels that in most cases, the abuser in a domestic violence case makes the victim feel guilty, which is completely damaging.

Published: 05th December 2019 06:45 AM

By  Brinda Das
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bollywood actor Flora Saini feels that in most cases, the abuser in a domestic violence case makes the victim feel guilty, which is completely damaging. Ahead of her visit to the city to talk about the elimination of violence, she talked about her allegations of assault and harassment at the hands of producer Gaurang Doshi. During the #MeToo campaign, the actor had accused him of brutally abusing her. She says the issue of domestic violence is close to her as she can recall every instance when she was abused.

“Domestic violence is prevalent everywhere around us but people do not talk about it or choose to ignore it. Our elders have often told us that domestic issues should remain within four walls of the house. This is why many cases are not reported,” she says.

According to Saini, domestic violence has no trigger, adding that in Indian society, it is not easy to report violence. Often people tell the abuser and the victim to solve the issue among themselves. Recalling her past, Saini said, “People refused to believe me as I was new to the industry then. However, his version was believed as he was already an established producer.”

Domestic violence is not just confined within the lower economic group but is common in almost all households, she adds. “Many Indian parents advise their daughters to adjust in the marriage if anything goes wrong. But the same thing is never told to sons. Coming out alive from an abusive relationship is important,” Saini says.Parental support help from friends and therapy can help one recover from an abusive relationship, she adds.

