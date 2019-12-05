Prasad leads race for DG&IGP’s post

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Director General of Police (DGP), Internal Security Division (ISD) A M Prasad is likely to be the next Head of Police Force (HoPF) of Karnataka. His name tops the list of five other senior-most IPS officers, which has been submitted by the State Government to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for empanelment to the State police chief’s post.

Prasad is the third senior-most Indian Police Service (IPS) officer in the state after the incumbent DG&IGP Neelamani N Raju and DGP and Chief of Fire & Emergency Services, Home Guards, Civil Defence & State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) M N Reddi. Raju and Reddi will demit office on superannuation on January 31, 2020. Raju belongs to the 1983 batch, Reddi is from the 1984 batch and Prasad is from the 1985 batch.

According to sources, the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DP&AR) has sent a list of six senior-most IPS officers of the rank of DGP and Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) last weekend, who are in the zone of consideration by the UPSC for the top cop’s post.

The list includes the names of Prasad, DGP-CID Praveen Sood and DGP-Recruitment, P K Garg, ADGPs N S Megharikh (Prisons), Alok Mohan (Railways) and R P Sharma (Communications, Logistics & Modernisation). Sood and Garg are batchmates and belong to 1986 batch of IPS. The three senior-most ADGPs are from the 1987 batch.

The Supreme Court had directed all states and Union Territories to send the names of senior-most IPS officers to the UPSC “well in time, at least three months prior to the date of retirement of the incumbent on the post of DGP” for empanelment to the HoPF’s post. The Commission will shortlist the names of three officers in the list and send it back to the state government. The Chief Minister will appoint the DG&IGP from among the top three contenders.