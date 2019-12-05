Home Cities Bengaluru

Second KIA runway may open next week

Highly placed DGCA sources told The New Indian Express that an issue was detected on the slopes of the runway during the inspection conducted 20 days ago.

Published: 05th December 2019 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2019 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The opening of the second runway at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), scheduled for Thursday, has been deferred as it needs to get the green signal from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) in connection with the completion of certain conditions laid down during an inspection. It is now likely to be launched anytime next week. 

Highly placed DGCA sources told The New Indian Express that an issue was detected on the slopes of the runway during the inspection conducted 20 days ago. “The sides of the runway have to be almost on level with the ground level of the runway. This is to ensure that in case the plane steers off the runway, the impact on the aircraft and the passengers would be minimal,” said a source. 

The slopes were found to have a steepness of 20%, he added. “This is risky when the flight takes off or when it lands. The DGCA had asked airport operator (BIAL) to ensure that this was rectified. It conducted another inspection today (Wednesday). BIAL has almost rectified it,” the source added.

The DGCA is very strict about adhering to conditions it has laid down. “The runway now has to get clearance from the BCAS. After that, they will have to approach the DGCA again,” an official said. The process could take a couple of days. “So, after the clearances are in place, BIAL might be able to open it up for operations next week,” he added. 

An airport source at KIA confirmed that the launch has been deferred. “It will take place in another eight days as clearances from two authorities, BCAS and DGCA, need to be in place,” he said. As soon as the new runway is opened, flights are likely to be operated only for two hours a day initially until operations stabilise. 

BIAL chief executive officer Hari Marar did not respond to calls or messages. The communications team said it was not able to confirm the development. The second runway will increase the number of flights operated from KIA. Since it would be CAT-III compliant (flights can operate in low visibility conditions), the frequent cancellations and massive delays that take place annually in December and January will not happen. 

