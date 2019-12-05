This play talks about basic needs of life

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Theatre group Sidewing will be performing a play, ‘Naayikathe’. The play has been written by Jnanapeeth awardee Dr Chandrashekhara Kambar and directed by Shylesh Kumar MM.Naayikathe is a Kannada play written about 30 years back but is relevant to this day. The story starts with a narrator and a group of people who argue among themselves about the importance of love and money in life. Finally, the narrator settles down to narrate the story of the village chieftain and a nomadic group.

Though it seems like a story treated in a subtle humorous way about an arrogant, cruel village chieftain and his encounter with a nomadic group, deep down it tries to portray the darker side of poverty, helplessness and integrity.

The script is enriched with some meaningful songs which enhances the flavour of the play.

This play has won eight awards in a state-level theatre competition including the ‘Best Play Award’.

Recently, the team had staged Girish Karnad’s new play ‘Rakshasa Tangadi’. Sidewing aims at taking up theatre productions of all generes and reaching the messege of joy, promote philosophies which makes one’s life better.The play will be staged at KH Kalasaudha, Hanumanthanagar on December 7 at 7.30 pm.