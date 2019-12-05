Home Cities Bengaluru

This play talks about basic needs of life

The script is enriched with some meaningful songs which enhances the flavour of the play. 

Published: 05th December 2019 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2019 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Theatre group Sidewing will be performing a play, ‘Naayikathe’. The play has been written by Jnanapeeth awardee Dr Chandrashekhara Kambar and directed by Shylesh Kumar MM.Naayikathe is a Kannada play written about 30 years back but is relevant to this day. The story starts with a narrator and a group of people who argue among themselves about the importance of love and money in life. Finally, the narrator settles down to narrate the story of the village chieftain and a nomadic group.

Though it seems like a story treated in a subtle humorous way about an arrogant, cruel village chieftain and his encounter with a nomadic group, deep down it tries to portray the darker side of poverty, helplessness and integrity.

The script is enriched with some meaningful songs which enhances the flavour of the play. 
This play has won eight awards in a state-level theatre competition including the ‘Best Play Award’.
Recently, the team had staged Girish Karnad’s new play ‘Rakshasa Tangadi’. Sidewing aims at taking up theatre productions of all generes and reaching the messege of joy, promote philosophies which makes one’s life better.The play will be staged at KH Kalasaudha, Hanumanthanagar on December 7 at 7.30 pm.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Onion price hike: Congress MPs stage protest in Parliament premises
On Jayalalithaa's death anniversary, AIADMK takes out peace rally
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp