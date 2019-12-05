Home Cities Bengaluru

Zero nomination for BBMP panel polls

No corporator turns up; elections postponed; no new date announced
 

Published: 05th December 2019 06:52 AM

BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar and other officials wait for BBMP councillors to start the election process for standing committee members, at the Town Hall in Bengaluru on Wednesday | Shriram B N

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Elections to the 12 standing committees of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) scheduled for Wednesday have been postponed yet again.Regional Commissioner Harsha Gupta said as no one filed nominations till the stipulated time of 10.30 am. Then at 11am it was decided to defer the elections to another date.This is the second time the elections have been postponed. On the previous occasion, they had been scheduled for October 1 along with mayoral polls.

Gupta told media that a new date will be announced after a detailed discussion with the BBMP commissioner and others.  The term of the 12 standing committees - Taxation and Finance, Town Planning and Improvement, Public Health, Major Public Works, Ward Level Works, Education, Appeals, Accounts, Social Justice and Welfare, Horticulture, Markets and Establishments and Administrative Reforms -  ended at 4 pm on Wednesday.

Gupta said as per statutory orders, notice for the standing committee elections was issued on November 21. A meeting was also held with Election Commission officials and clearance was taken to hold the elections. He said the date was set for December 4 after the Commission had clarified that there would be no problems and all parties and councillors were duly informed.Gupta added that since prohibitory orders would be in force 48 hours before voting in the constituencies where assembly bypolls were going to be held, it was decided to change the standing committee election venue from BBMP head office to Town Hall.

The BBMP head office falls under Shivajinagar constituency (one of the 15 constituencies going to polls on Thursday) and Town Hall under Chickpete. Gupta admitted that he had also received a representation from some of the political parties on November 30 to postpone the elections, “but it was too late”.He added that it will take 10-15 days to conduct elections on a new date.The BBMP had spent around Rs 6 lakh to hold the standing committee elections. Prohibitory orders were also imposed 200 metres around Town Hall. The process of filing nominations had started at 9.30 am and ended at 10.30 am. But till 11 am, no nomination was filed and election venue was empty.

KA Munindra Kumar, BJP corporator from Jakkur, who came to Town Hall said it was not appropriate to hold standing committee elections when bypolls were just round the corner.An appeal had been made to BBMP to postpone it, but it was not taken note of, he said.
He added that no notice had been given to the corporators on the date and the venue of the elections.

