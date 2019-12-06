17-year-old ends life, seven, including 5 women, booked

BENGALURU: A 17-year-old girl committed suicide allegedly after her neighbours abused her over a trivial issue in Vivek Nagar on Tuesday. The police have booked a case of abetment to suicide against seven people, including five women.

The deceased Revathi was a resident of Rudranna Garden and was a Class 10 student at a private school.

According to a senior police officer, Revathi had a fight with her neighbours on Monday over a trivial issue, and in the evening, they came to her house and abused her, questioning her character.



Upset over this, she killed herself by consuming poison on Tuesday afternoon. Her relatives found her unconscious and rushed her to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead.



The relatives immediately approached the Vivek Nagar police and filed a case against Roja, Chetu, Akash, Deepa, Abhinaya, Beena and Elam, who are said to be distant relatives of the deceased.