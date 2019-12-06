Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP takes up lake development work at Rajarajeshwari Nagar, residents miffed

The residents, who had been working closely with the BBMP on the lake, said the officials have now left them in a lurch.

Published: 06th December 2019 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2019 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

Residents have been cleaning up Bheemanakatte Lake for years I Express

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Just last year, residents of Rajarajeshwari Nagar had built artificial islands at Bheemanakatte lake and had been maintaining and growing various species of plants like water bamboo, alligator weed, typha, clocasia and umbrella palm to keep the water body clean. But recently, an out-of-the-blue development work was taken up by the horticultural department of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). And residents are not at all happy with this.

The residents, who had been working closely with the BBMP on the lake, said the officials have now left them in a lurch. “Now, the Horticulture Department has been roped in by the local corporator to install concrete blocks on the walk path, construct a washroom, play area, sink a borewell, create lawns and replace the existing native plant species with exotic ones for tree cover. Citizens have worked hard all these years to keep it natural and have painstakingly maintained it through many dry seasons. They have stood guard through the nights to prevent illegal Ganesha idol immersions,” stated a complaint given to the BBMP Commissioner by the RR Nagar I Care, a citizen forum.

Niveditha Sunkad, forum managing trustee, told The New Indian Express, “This is a perennial lake and even the BBMP lake chief engineer is unaware of the works.” However, BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar claimed that he was not aware of the works.“It is a good effort that the citizens are undertaking and I will inform the officials on the ground to take them into confidence on any work taken up on the lake,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BBMP
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People standing in queues to buy onions. (Photo | G Satyanarayana)
Andhra Pradesh: Demand for subsidised onions cause stampede like situation
This class 11 student wins praise for translating 's speech in Malayalam
Gallery
The four accused in the rape-murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were gunned down by the police in the wee hours on Friday at the very spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. The incident, which created shock and horror,
 All accused in Hyderabad vet rape-murder case shot dead by police: Nirbhaya's mother to Shashi Tharoor, here are the reactions
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp