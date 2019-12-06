BBMP to build Kempegowda University

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After much uncertainty, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has decided to take up the construction of Kempegowda University, RR Nagar zone, with its own funds.

Previously, BBMP officials had said that it was impossible to construct the university because of the shortage of funds allocated in the budget.

BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar said that last year Rs 50 crore was allocated in the budget for the university, but this year it was reduced to Rs 10 lakh. As there were no funds, the project was on hold.



Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan said the decision to put the project on hold was taken by the BBMP Commissioner and now it has been changed.