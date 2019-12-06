Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka bypolls: Aged, challenged, but these voters don’t lose sight of franchise

Babeena (90), who made her way to a polling station in Shivajinagar, was accompanied by her family members.

Published: 06th December 2019 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2019 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Nethraraju and sister Gangothri, from Yeshwanthpur constituency, flaunt their inked fingers at Kengeri Govt High School, in Bengaluru on Thursday | Vinod kumar T

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: No hurdle could dent their enthusiasm. The aged, the infirm, the specially-abled — they all came out to exercise their franchise on p0lling day. In stark contrast, not many young and educated voters turned up in the Assembly constituencies in Bengaluru where bypolls were held on Thursday.

“We walk for five minutes up to the bus stop and take a bus. After three stops, we get down and head towards the Government School at Kengeri where we have been voting for the last 10 years. We cannot see what route the bus takes, but we are used to it. We never miss voting,’’ said 41-year-old Nethraraju who came to vote along with his sister Gangothri.

Though born with normal vision, the siblings lost their eyesight due to some health issues. On how they managed to vote, Nethraraju said, “On the right-hand side of the EVM, there are numbers in Braille. We touch, feel and cast our vote.”

When asked about youngsters not voting, he said, “We can say many things about a government. Those who do not vote, do not have a moral right to curse or blame the government. Anger is understandable, but that does not mean, do not vote,’’ he added.

There were physically challenged voters who came to the polling booths on their own, some on wheelchairs, and some carried by their family members. Sixty-two-year-old Basavaraj, who was seen at a polling station at Kurubarahalli in Mahalakshmi Layout, was helped into an autorickshaw by a relative to reach the polling booth. A few years ago, he met with an accident which left him paralysed in the legs. But that did not hamper his spirt to vote. “Even before the accident, I used to vote and I do it even today,” he said beaming.

Babeena (90), who made her way to a polling station in Shivajinagar, was accompanied by her family members.

Ramakrishnappa (76) was accompanied by his son Umesh when he came to cast his vote at a polling booth in Yeshwanthpur. “I will cast my vote ... age is no bar. This is the only opportunity I have to voice my opinion and I will not let it go,” he said. Ramakrishnappa added that he also wanted to vote so that he could show the indelible ink mark to his friends, who are also of the same age, as they had a competition among themselves to show who all were able to vote.  

His son Umesh was a registered voter in another booth. “My father just does not want to give up. He wants to vote...,” he said. Umesh brought his father till the entrance of the polling booth, after which policemen offered him a wheelchair on seeing that Ramakrishnappa was finding it difficult to walk.

Due to her poor eyesight, polling and police officers at Herohalli allowed 66-year-old Thimmamma’s daughter to accompany her till the EVM. “She is old. We tried to convince her that it was okay if she did not vote. But she just did not listen. So we let her daughter Premamma help her vote. We are also humans... We understand what they feel,” said an election official at polling booth No. 77.

Interestingly, many voters were aged 100 and above. At Gokak, Tippanna Karigar, who is 100 years old, came to the polling station with the help of his grandson.

In Kagwad, specially abled Chethan voted at SHV PUC College at Ugar village. He came with his father and when they learnt that the wheelchair was not in a usable condition, the aged father carried him inside.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka bypolls
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People standing in queues to buy onions. (Photo | G Satyanarayana)
Andhra Pradesh: Demand for subsidised onions cause stampede like situation
This class 11 student wins praise for translating 's speech in Malayalam
Gallery
The four accused in the rape-murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were gunned down by the police in the wee hours on Friday at the very spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. The incident, which created shock and horror,
 All accused in Hyderabad vet rape-murder case shot dead by police: Nirbhaya's mother to Shashi Tharoor, here are the reactions
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp