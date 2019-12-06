Misuse emergency call handle on Metro, pay Rs 1k

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Of late, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) has begun flashing a message on the display screens of some of its trains: Usage of emergency call handle without genuine reason attracts a Rs 1,000 penalty. This message is being conveyed in light of a couple of recent instances of misuse of the facility by commuters.

Most commuters are hardly aware of this facility positioned near the doors of Metro coaches, two in each coach.

B L Yashavanth Chavan, Chief Public Relations Officer and Chief Engineer (Phase II depots) told TNIE, “The system has helped people in case of emergencies. It has been used by passengers seven times last year.”

“Two of those were during medical emergencies for passengers, once when a passenger observed smoke in the coach and once when two passengers got into a fight inside the coach.” It was also used when a mother and child got separated from each other, he added.

The handle is inside a box, with a glass cover that can be easily broken. A vertical box with a speaker system with a button is found below it. “The train operator is immediately alerted and he or she is able to answer the caller. The operator also checks out footage of the coach thanks to CCTV cameras inside the coaches,” Chavan added.

BMRCL Managing Director Ajay Seth said that the statistics of just seven people using it last year, out of nearly 13.5 crore commuters who annually use Metro, shows that robust systems are in place.