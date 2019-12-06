Police excess: TNIE journalist assaulted by ACP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a clear case of police excess, a journalist with TNIE, who was covering the KR Puram by-elections on Thursday, was assaulted by an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP). The journalist was video-recording the officer while he abuses a person holding placards to spread the message among voters to save democracy and refrain from taking money to vote.

ACP of Whitefield Sub Division, V Krishnappa, is the police official in the dock. The journalist, who is working as a Principal Correspondent with TNIE, had gone near Karnataka Public School in KR Puram to cover elections. He found a person, identified as Santosh, holding placards urging the people not to sell their votes and save democracy.

Although the police took away his placards, he brought another set and stood about 200 metres away from the polling station.

Around 1 pm, a team of police took him near a police vehicle and tried to bundle him into the vehicle.

At this juncture, the ACP, who was at the spot, started hurling filthy abuses at Santosh, who broke down over the humiliation. Meanwhile, the scribe was video-recording it on his mobile phone. While, the police let Santosh free, the ACP who noticed the journalist recording the scene on a video, slapped him without any provocation. When the scribe protested his act and told the ACP that he was a journalist covering the by-polls, the ACP reportedly even asked him: “So what if you are a journalist?” and also asked the scribe why he was recording the scene.

When the incident was brought to the notice of City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao, he condemned it and assured that he would look into the matter and take appropriate action against the errant ACP. It is learnt that the Police Commissioner has sought a report from DCP (Whitefield) MN Anuchet about the incident.