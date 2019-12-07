BBMP fines apartment complexes

Home Cities Bengaluru

BENGALURU: After taking stern action against commercial establishments, especially restaurants and hotels, for not managing their waste, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has started to crack the whip on apartment complexes.

This started with the BBMP slapping a penalty of Rs 1.70 lakh on Sterling Apartments and Rs 3.75 lakh on Raheja Apartments at Pebble Bay in Hebbal zone on Friday. BBMP commissioner B H Anil Kumar said the civic body will continue to penalise apartment complexes that fail to process their garbage on their premises.

According to the penalty order copy, during an inspection drive in August 2019, the apartment complexes were directed to process their waste at the source. The corporator of Ward Number 18 had also held a meeting with the apartment complexes asking them to follow the solid waste management rules. But it has been found that the order had still not been complied with, thus a penalty has been levied.

According to solid waste management rules 2016, apartment complexes, industries, commercial complexes and establishments with 50 or more units are considered as bulk waste generators and should manage their wet and dry waste themselves.

BBMP officials said the corporation will start stringent enforcement drive on apartment complexes that do not follow composting wet waste.

