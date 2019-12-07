Home Cities Bengaluru

BDA must pay fully for maintenance for 2 years: Flat allottees

BDA Engineer S Patil, in-charge of flats, said electricity and water bills in the common area should be borne by the allottees.

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Allottees of flats developed by the Bangaluru Development Authority (BDA) are demanding that it take care of the complete maintenance of its apartment complexes for a two-year period.
Flat allottees across the city are unhappy with the BDA that its contractors are doing only partial maintenance works. But BDA officials dispute this, saying the contractors are doing what is mentioned in the contract.

S Ramachandra, a flat owner in BDA Bramhagiri Apartments Phase-2, Malagala, said according to BDA, it (BDA) will have to take care of the maintenance through the contractor of the project. But BDA engineers are not implementing it completely. Instead only partial maintenance works are being done, he said.

He said according to information provided by BDA through RTI, the Authority must ensure two-year free maintenance of his apartment complex from July 2018 to July 2020. Now BDA is telling the flat allottees to pay electricity charges for the common area though they have declared free maintenance for two years.

Similar is the case with other apartment complexes. Kumar, another flat allottee, said BDA is only taking garbage and doing nothing else. The allottees are forced to pay all the water and electricity bills, he said.
According to section 11 (4)(g) of the RERA Act, it is the duty of the promoter to pay all outgoings until the physical possession of the real estate project is transferred to the allottee or the associations of allottees.

A senior BDA official said under the defect liability clause, the contractor has to undertake maintenance for two years. “But the way the allottees are treating the contractors, they are demanding that the maintenance clause in the contract be scrapped”, he said.

BDA Engineer S Patil, in-charge of flats, said electricity and water bills in the common area should be borne by the allottees. The task of the contractor is to ensure cleanliness, garbage management, sweeping of the area and security. It is also the duty of the contractor to ensure there is no damage in the project site. But the allottees are demanding electricity and water bills must also be paid by the contractor, which is not in the document, he said.

