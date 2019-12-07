‘Bengaluru is the apple everyone wants a share of’

Puja Marwaha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru has all the virtues to be a model city as here, tradition meets modernism. However, this seems to be its Achilles heel. While the city marched with firm steps into the future, it did not expect a population surge of this nature leading to inadequate governance which forms the crux of most of its problems.

From the demand of growing infrastructure to basic necessities like water and safety, the city has taken a scratch in the process. Rampant commercialisation is the source to which most of the issues bothering us can be attributed. I feel the governance has crumbled under the onslaught of expectation of it being a huge metropolitan city, and the city is battling to cope up with the tag.



With the sheen come its vices, and garbage is one such huge pain point. We have to determine with better dexterity the landfill sites, the mode of collection and ensure that the process becomes a habit. At this rate, seeing how the city is getting drowned in garbage, I fear there might be an outbreak of plague in the next five years.



From my experience, discipline looks a more potent issue than overcrowding. Urban planning here is indeed random. There has to be a method to madness. Immigration is huge as Bengaluru happens to be the apple everyone wants a share of. I have seen the influx of begging in the last few years. Bengaluru is also losing its grip on its reputation of being a safe haven, by recording the third highest number of crimes against children.



We need to take a step back, introspect, and find solutions with a right thinking brain. I hope we have a better reformative justice system in place, and with it, faith in humanity.



Solution: The political power of the city needs to be more committed to the city. A certain degree of autonomy will help salvage the situation. Citizen guardianship of policies and governance is recommended. Denizens taking local ownership of their area will facilitate the solution.

However, unless we bring more structure in the apex governance, this will be a futile exercise. Solutions are many if we prioritise it right, and I hope this city doesn’t lose sight of the future under the shadow of the current spotlight.

CEO, Child Rights and You (CRY)