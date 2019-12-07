CCB raids BTC, seize Rs 96L from bookies

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials raided Bangalore Turf Club (BTC) and seized Rs 96 lakh of unaccounted money from 40 bookies, following a complaint that they were allegedly evading taxes.



The police raided BTC on Friday afternoon and the searches continued for over five hours. Altogether two DCPs, four ACPs, 20 police inspectors and other staff carried out the raids. During this, the booking stalls run by private bookies were searched and Rs 96 lakh of unaccounted cash was seized.



Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said that 40 bookies had been detained and were being questioned about their modus operandi. “They used to collect bets from punters but showed only a small percentage of the bet received, thereby evading GST by cheating the state government and Centre. We have also informed the tax department about the raid and are investigating further,” he said.

Patil said that the raid was conducted as the police had received several complaints about alleged tax evasion and also in the backdrop of punters going on a rampage in BTC after two popular horses tumbled on the track on November 15.



Sources said that the BTC’s bookies had a history of tax evasion and they have been doing it for several years. “The GST for horse racing is 28%. For example, when a punter bets Rs 10,000, the bookies must collect Rs 2,800 GST and pay the same to the government. However, they collect only 10% GST and the punter is also happy since he is saving 18%. It is a nexus between known punters and bookies. The bookies write and give official cards only as Rs 100 as backed with a GST of Rs 28 which is shown to the government,” an official said.