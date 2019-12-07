Dump plastic at Kempegowda bus station

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In an attempt to curb plastic in the city, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation has inaugurated a plastic bottle crushing machine as a pilot project at Kempegowda Bus Station on Friday.

The initiative has been taken up by KSRTC in collaboration with Green Recykloplast and Sparsh Masala. The corporation has agreed to provide free space and bear the electricity charges.



The machine, inaugurated by KSRTC managing director Shivayogi C Kalasad can shred 4,500 bottles per day on an average and it costs Rs 4.3 lakh. The machine is expected to recycle 17.2 tonnes of plastic per annum. The recycled plastic will be used to make diaries and T-shirts among others, KSRTC said in a press release.