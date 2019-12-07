Fans with funk

Vidya Iyengar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Fancy a fan that transports you to Italy, a city regarded by connoisseurs as one of the greatest hubs of art? Or a glittery and musical ceiling fan which makes it look like the night sky, and is also equipped with blue-tooth speakers? If you do, you might be in the big league of B-town celebs, cricketers and high-networth individuals who have a keen sense of design in fans.



Fanzart has 63 showrooms across India, and boasts of having installed fixtures in the homes of Suneil Shetty, Karan Johar and Mahesh Bhatt. It all started when Tarun Lala, the co-founder and executive director of the company, came across some “nice-looking” outdoor fans in San Diego and was looking for something similar that would contribute and accentuate the design element at his home in Bengaluru, but didn’t come across any. “Despite India being a pankha country, we couldn’t find any designer fans in India. At that point we realised this was a gap in the market and decided to fill that gap with fans that are designer in nature, but also that have a superior breeze experience while being whisper quiet,” says the second-generation entrepreneur.



Bengaluru, which is the 15 fastest-growing luxury real estate market in the world, Lala points out, is known for its sophisticated tastes, luxury and grandiose. “This growth of the luxury segment in Bengaluru can be attributed to rapid urbanisation and the growth of the IT and financial services sector. The city also accommodates an increasing number of high net worth individuals who have global standards when it comes to choosing luxury products. As a result, we have seen a rise in the variability of the market stretching towards rather unconventional establishments with aberrant outputs aligning the consumer needs which brings us to the conclusion that Bengaluru is not just the start-up hub of India, but also a trend setter in the industry,” says Lala.



Among corporates, their clients include the Marriott Group of Hotels, Starbucks Coffee, Mantri Developers, Ritz Carlton, Wipro, The Oxford group, and the Prestige Group. “Our target audience are HNIs and UHNIs and ergo their requirements don’t just measure up to the conventional fans. They require premium quality fans that have extraordinary designs and are supremely functional while being whisper quiet,” Lala says, adding that unlike a company going after a bigger market, they acquire fewer customers. “However, with transaction sizes being bigger, it allows us to focus on bringing more products, better products, more innovative products to the market, rather than worrying about customer acquisition,” he says.

Windflower

A multi-colour LED chandelier fan that allows you to set the tone of your evening. Its vortex blades are small yet powerful and gives a breezy experience without compromising on the aesthetics.

Rs 39,990

Tiffany

This vintage fan has a glass painted dome that is reminiscent of the fabled frescos of Italy. The hand-crafted wooden blades are meant to add an element of exclusivity to the fan.

Rs 43,990

Cherry

Little nuances like a curvy design of the blades that join together like a jigsaw puzzle make this designer fan look a ripe old cherry.

Rs 27,990

Venetian

This fan is meant to remind clients of Italy, which is regarded by connoisseurs as one of the greatest hubs of art. This piece has as many as 14 foldable acrylic blades around a stunning LED mounted crystal dome. In addition, it also has a remote-controlled kit.

Rs 69,990

Blaze

A contemporary ceiling fan with exquisite, rustic looking dome with a hand-painted finish.

Rs 24,990

Shimmer

This glittery, musical ceiling fan comes with retractable blades and a three-colour LED light dome. The addition of glitter makes it look like the night sky. Equipped with blue-tooth speakers, this fan keeps the room cool, and helps you chill out.

Rs 39,990