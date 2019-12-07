Forum moves High Court over textbooks

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Minority Educational Institutions Managements Federation has moved the Karnataka High Court challenging the circular and communication issued by the Public Instruction Department mandating payment of 25% of the total value of textbooks for Classes 1 to 10 for the academic year 2020-21 as indent to ensure their supply.



Hearing a petition filed by the federation, Justice S Sujatha issued the notice.



Questioning the circular dated October 31, 2019, and communication dated November 4, 2019, the federation contended that the petitioners were minority institutions and unaided schools.

Hence, authorities cannot ask them to buy textbooks from them only. It was practically impossible for schools to arrange funds by collecting them from parents and make the remittance, the federation said.



The Karnataka Textbook Society has “no authority to direct the managements of schools of unaided and minority institutions” to buy textbooks from it, it claimed.