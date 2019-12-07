FSSAI to audit sweets, meat shops and slaughterhouses

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) will audit sweets and meat shops, and slaughterhouses in the state, with the help of external audit agencies as well as their own designated officers (DOs) and food safety officers (FSOs).



Some of the aspects of the checklist include keeping poultry and mutton shops away from contaminated areas, the place must be well-lit, adequate space for slaughter, dressing of poultry and the chopping block must be of food grade synthetic material among others.



Before beginning the audit in December, it was decided in a meeting held on Friday that FSSAI officials would meet manufacturers and sellers of the above shops to help them improve their quality and hygiene as per the guidelines.



“After briefing the shops and speaking to stakeholders, an external agency has been appointed to audit 27 slaughterhouses across Karnataka, which have central and state licences. Those slaughterhouses which come under a municipality or are run by private entities, without licence, will be audited by DOs. Altogether 50 sweet and 50 meat shops will be audited in Bengaluru by another external agency, and 10 in the district and two in the taluks by DOs and FSOs,” said N Manjushree, commissioner, FSSAI, Karnataka.



“Hygiene ratings will be given as an outcome of the audit which will give an idea to the consumers about what they are consuming from these shops. These can be displayed in front of the shop. A report will be submitted to the state by March on slaughterhouses and by February for sweet and meat shops. The reports will be made public as well,” she added.



Transportation is also a part of the checklist wherein the animals to be slaughtered must be transported at an appropriate temperature, without overcrowding and they must given food and water, without cruelty or contamination.



The workers’ personal hygiene, hand-washing units, pest control and putting traps or screens in gutter or drainage will also have to be checked. Inspecting the animals’ health before slaughter and checking for tetanus and rabies is part of the list for large animals.



Most of the slaughter houses are in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, with a few in Bengaluru and surrounding areas.