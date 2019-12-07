Home Cities Bengaluru

FSSAI to audit sweets, meat shops and slaughterhouses

Each shop will receive hygiene ratings which will educate consumers

Published: 07th December 2019 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2019 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) will audit sweets and meat shops, and slaughterhouses in the state, with the help of external audit agencies as well as their own designated officers (DOs) and food safety officers (FSOs).

Some of the aspects of the checklist include keeping poultry and mutton shops away from contaminated areas, the place must be well-lit, adequate space for slaughter, dressing of poultry and the chopping block must be of food grade synthetic material among others.

Before beginning the audit in December, it was decided in a meeting held on Friday that FSSAI officials would meet manufacturers and sellers of the above shops to help them improve their quality and hygiene as per the guidelines.

“After briefing the shops and speaking to stakeholders, an external agency has been appointed to audit 27 slaughterhouses across Karnataka, which have central and state licences. Those slaughterhouses which come under a municipality or are run by private entities, without licence, will be audited by DOs. Altogether 50 sweet and 50 meat shops will be audited in Bengaluru by another external agency, and 10 in the district and two in the taluks by DOs and FSOs,” said N Manjushree, commissioner, FSSAI, Karnataka.

“Hygiene ratings will be given as an outcome of the audit which will give an idea to the consumers about what they are consuming from these shops. These can be displayed in front of the shop. A report will be submitted to the state by March on slaughterhouses and by February for sweet and meat shops. The reports will be made public as well,” she added.

Transportation is also a part of the checklist wherein the animals to be slaughtered must be transported at an appropriate temperature, without overcrowding and they must given food and water, without cruelty or contamination.

The workers’ personal hygiene, hand-washing units, pest control and putting traps or screens in gutter or drainage will also have to be checked. Inspecting the animals’ health before slaughter and checking for tetanus and rabies is part of the list for large animals.

Most of the slaughter houses are in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, with a few in Bengaluru and surrounding areas.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
FSSAI
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
NHRC team reaches Hyderabad, to visit 'encounter' spot, examine bodies
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp