‘I am not a firm believer in the trend of molecular gastronomy’

By Express News Service

When are you happiest at work?

I am the happiest when my guest leaves the restaurant on a happy and satisfied note. Also my team brings a huge difference on my day-to-day work which always brings a smile on my face.

What trends are you noticing regarding wine and food pairings?

Pairing is one of the most important aspect while designing a menu. A best wine cannot be enjoyed if you don’t pair it with the right flavours and vice versa.

What was your biggest disappointment as a chef?

Biggest disappoint as a chef is that I don’t get to eat food on time. Sometimes, seeing too much food can make you skip a meal.

What do you always avoid ordering on a menu?

I come from the coasts of south India, but interestingly, I don’t eat seafood. I also don’t prefer vegetables like okra and bitter gourd.

Of the dishes you prepare, which one would you never eat yourself? Why?

Raw oyster or a Peruvian Ceviche. As mentioned above, I’m not a big fan of seafood. Also, I cannot think of having it raw.

Which is your favourite restaurant? What would you prefer to eat there?

I got an opportunity to work abroad and visited Las Vegas. There I visited one of my favourite restaurants – Gordon Ramsay Steak – and then tried the celeb-chef Gordon Ramsay’s signature dish, Beef Wellington. It was one of the best dishes I ever had.

Describe one incident when you messed up a recipe real bad.

This was an incident when I was just 10 days old in the industry and I was asked to strain a soup by my senior chefs. In a normal way, I started straining the soup and later my chef came and shouted at me asking ‘Do you really know what you are doing?’ It happened to be a Chicken Consommé with the raft on top and I had to strain it carefully with one ladle at a time, so that the soup doesn’t turn cloudy. This experience is something that I can never forget.

What is the best recent food trend?

Healthy eating is one of the recent trends. I am also not a firm believer in molecular gastronomy. I like my dish taste the best with the balance of flavours and best presentation.

- By Pradeep Rao,executive sous chef,Conrad Bengaluru