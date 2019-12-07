‘I believe wealth creation is about making a difference’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Azim Premji, founder and chairman, Wipro, and Biocon honchos Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and her husband John Shaw – have been featured among the top 30 altruists in Asia-Pacific in Forbes Asia Heroes of Philanthropy list.



Mazumdar-Shaw, chairman and MD of Biocon Ltd, credited her upbringing for the efforts made by her firm. “I was brought up by my parents to believe that wealth creation is about making a difference to society. As a first-generation entrepreneur, I have built my company with these guiding principles,” she said.



“My philanthropic activities are driven by an overarching commitment to pursue social inclusiveness in healthcare and cancer care, education, science and technology, civic activism and art and culture,” she added.



According to Forbes, in July, they donated $7.5 million to University of Glasgow, which is the largest single donation the university of which Shaw, his brother and late mother are alumni – has got. Two-thirds of it will go towards a research hub to be called Shaw Plaza. Other donations include $2 million to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York to establish Mazumdar-Shaw International Clinical Fellowships, and $3.5 million to Krea University in India.