‘I believe wealth creation is about making a difference’

BENGALURU: Azim Premji, founder and chairman, Wipro, and Biocon honchos Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and her husband John Shaw – have been featured among the top 30 altruists in Asia-Pacific in Forbes Asia Heroes of Philanthropy list.
Mazumdar-Shaw, chairman and MD of Biocon Ltd, credited her upbringing for the efforts made by her firm. “I was brought up by my parents to believe that wealth creation is about making a difference to society. As a first-generation entrepreneur, I have built my company with these guiding principles,” she said.
“My philanthropic activities are driven by an overarching commitment to pursue social inclusiveness in healthcare and cancer care, education, science and technology, civic activism and art and culture,” she added.
According to Forbes, in July, they donated $7.5 million to University of Glasgow, which is the largest single donation the university of which Shaw, his brother and late mother are alumni – has got. Two-thirds of it will go towards a research hub to be called Shaw Plaza. Other donations include $2 million to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York to establish Mazumdar-Shaw International Clinical Fellowships, and $3.5 million to Krea University in India.
BENGALURU: Azim Premji, founder and chairman, Wipro, and Biocon honchos Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and her husband John Shaw – have been featured among the top 30 altruists in Asia-Pacific in Forbes Asia Heroes of Philanthropy list.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Trinamool leader shot dead in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman
DCW accuses Delhi cops of using water cannon to stop peaceful activists' march
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says rearing cows found to have lessened jail inmates' criminality
Congress parliamentary strategy group to meet on Sunday on Citizenship Bill
US Naval base shooter investigated for possible terrorism links
North Korea says US denuclearisation talks 'out of negotiation table'