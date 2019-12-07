Infosys Foundation gives Rs 30 crore to BMRCL

BENGALURU: Infosys Foundation chairperson Sudha Murty handed over a cheque of Rs 30 crore to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) Chairman Ajay Seth on Friday. This is part of the Rs 100 crore that the foundation is offering to BMRCL for the construction of the Infosys Foundation-Konappana Agrahara Metro station which figures in the RV Road-Bommasandra Line of Phase II.
An official release from BMRCL said that the foundation had agreed to carry out the superstructure and interior work of the station along with construction of the Metro line from R V Road to Bommasandra. A CSR grant agreement, a naming and maintenance agreement, and a CSR facility agreement were also signed on December 6 by the BMRCL MD and Sudha Murty, the release said.
Infosys had released Rs 10 crore in July this year. It plans to release two more instalments of Rs 30 crore each on completion of civil works related to construction of the station as well as the entire station by December 31, 2021.
BENGALURU: Infosys Foundation chairperson Sudha Murty handed over a cheque of Rs 30 crore to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) Chairman Ajay Seth on Friday. This is part of the Rs 100 crore that the foundation is offering to BMRCL for the construction of the Infosys Foundation-Konappana Agrahara Metro station which figures in the RV Road-Bommasandra Line of Phase II.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Trinamool leader shot dead in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman
DCW accuses Delhi cops of using water cannon to stop peaceful activists' march
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says rearing cows found to have lessened jail inmates' criminality
Congress parliamentary strategy group to meet on Sunday on Citizenship Bill
US Naval base shooter investigated for possible terrorism links
North Korea says US denuclearisation talks 'out of negotiation table'