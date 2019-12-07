Infosys Foundation gives Rs 30 crore to BMRCL

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Infosys Foundation chairperson Sudha Murty handed over a cheque of Rs 30 crore to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) Chairman Ajay Seth on Friday. This is part of the Rs 100 crore that the foundation is offering to BMRCL for the construction of the Infosys Foundation-Konappana Agrahara Metro station which figures in the RV Road-Bommasandra Line of Phase II.



An official release from BMRCL said that the foundation had agreed to carry out the superstructure and interior work of the station along with construction of the Metro line from R V Road to Bommasandra. A CSR grant agreement, a naming and maintenance agreement, and a CSR facility agreement were also signed on December 6 by the BMRCL MD and Sudha Murty, the release said.



Infosys had released Rs 10 crore in July this year. It plans to release two more instalments of Rs 30 crore each on completion of civil works related to construction of the station as well as the entire station by December 31, 2021.