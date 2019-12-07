Home Cities Bengaluru

Multi-cuisine platter of happiness

With a vast range of dishes from across the world, from South India to South East Asia, the revamped menu of Mish Mash aims to have something to please everyone

Published: 07th December 2019 06:47 AM

By Sudeshna Dutta
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Confused about where to go out for lunch or dinner with a multi-cultural gang? Mish Mash might give you the answer. This restaurant in HSR has something for everyone, hence the name ‘Mish Mash’ for its specialty in multi-cuisine food varieties.

Relaunched with a revamped menu, the restaurant has ample choices from the food and cocktail menus. And when my dining companion and I had a shot of Jalapeno Peach Martini, we knew we were off to an interesting start. With vodka, sweet-flavoured triple sec, peach juice and a dash of jalapenos, the strong mix was enough to heighten our senses. We tried something called Mullakada Charu, a tangy South Indian soup made with lentils and drumstick paste. It came in a shot glass with a drumstick, and had a soothing soupy flavour and can be a great choice during winters.

Next drink, Lemongrass Sage Fizz with Jalapeno Poppers was a quite tantalising combination. A pine-like flavour and aroma represented the cocktail, while the crumb-fried round poppers oozed out melted cheese and sliced jalapenos.

We loved the spicy Thai Pumpkin soup. In addition to the piping hot roasted pumpkin soup cooked with coconut milk and mushrooms, they added ramen noodles and a bit of spice to give it an Asian vibe. Not one drop was left in the bowl when I was done!

Vegetarians can try the Mushroom and Bamboo Shoot Dimsums. Though it felt bland, the taste gets accentuated with the accompanying sauces.

Moving on to a Goan dish, I enjoyed two pieces of medium-sized Rawa Kane Fry, which are marinated Lady fish crusted with crunchy rawa and deep fried. Pair this with Coco Pine Lychee mocktail, which has a sweet, lychee flavour, and you’re all set in the appetiser course.

Harissa Grilled Lamb felt a little sceptical at first, but it turned out to be soft and flavourful, thanks to the harissa sauce and the tawa-grill technique. Meanwhile, Basil Smash, a gin-based cocktail, and the continental pairing will leave you wanting more.

Ghiya Kofta with Butter Naan can be an excellent choice for vegetarians. With a creamy texture in the gravy along with the buttery bread, it got a five-star rating from my vegetarian friend. I tried the Hyderabadi Mutton Dalcha Gosht served with rice. It’s a little on the spicier edge, but is an experimental dish prepared with lentils. Don’t leave the place without trying out their Shrikhand Brulee, a must-try dessert which they are known for.

Cost for two:Rs 1,500 (approx)

