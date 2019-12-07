Home Cities Bengaluru

Sirsi Circle flyover to be closed for 30 days

Anil Kumar said with smart metres, BBMP will be able to generate at least Rs 31 crore per annum, which will be utilised for road development projects.

Published: 07th December 2019 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2019 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

Repair work was recently taken up on Sirsi Circle flyover

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The busy Sirsi Circle flyover will soon be closed for at least 30 days to take up its maintenance works.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner BH Anil Kumar and Mayor M Gautham Kumar inspected the flyover and ordered the engineers and contractors to start work “at the earliest”.

Anil Kumar said the flyover would be closed “soon”. The police have sought at least four days’ time to make arrangements for diverting the traffic. He said commuters will be informed of the dates of the closure and the traffic diversion and 2-3 days’ time will be given to them to understand the alternative arrangements before the flyover is closed. “Though a 30-day time is set, the contractor will have to complete the project before it”, he said.

The commissioner and the mayor directed the officials to ensure that work meets quality standards so that there will be no need for quick repairs.

The mayor and the commissioner also visited Kasturba Road which will be the first in the city to have a smart parking system and set a December 15 deadline to achieve it. They said the system should be gradually implemented on all the 85 TenderSURE and six-lane roads.

Anil Kumar said the installation of smart ticket metres is being taken up on public private partnership (PPP) model, where commuters parking their vehicles on the designated roads will have to pay on an hourly basis. The charges will depend upon the zone.

Anil Kumar said with smart metres, BBMP will be able to generate at least Rs 31 crore per annum, which will be utilised for road development projects.

The BBMP officials also visited Dasappa Hospital where the commissioner and the mayor directed the engineers to repair and restore the parking facility. They directed the engineers to create a multi-level vehicle park at a vacant BBMP site in Dharmarayaswamy Temple ward. MLA Uday Garudachar assured them of getting the work done.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
NHRC team reaches Hyderabad, to visit 'encounter' spot, examine bodies
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp