Sirsi Circle flyover to be closed for 30 days

BENGALURU: The busy Sirsi Circle flyover will soon be closed for at least 30 days to take up its maintenance works.



Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner BH Anil Kumar and Mayor M Gautham Kumar inspected the flyover and ordered the engineers and contractors to start work “at the earliest”.



Anil Kumar said the flyover would be closed “soon”. The police have sought at least four days’ time to make arrangements for diverting the traffic. He said commuters will be informed of the dates of the closure and the traffic diversion and 2-3 days’ time will be given to them to understand the alternative arrangements before the flyover is closed. “Though a 30-day time is set, the contractor will have to complete the project before it”, he said.



The commissioner and the mayor directed the officials to ensure that work meets quality standards so that there will be no need for quick repairs.



The mayor and the commissioner also visited Kasturba Road which will be the first in the city to have a smart parking system and set a December 15 deadline to achieve it. They said the system should be gradually implemented on all the 85 TenderSURE and six-lane roads.



Anil Kumar said the installation of smart ticket metres is being taken up on public private partnership (PPP) model, where commuters parking their vehicles on the designated roads will have to pay on an hourly basis. The charges will depend upon the zone.



Anil Kumar said with smart metres, BBMP will be able to generate at least Rs 31 crore per annum, which will be utilised for road development projects.



The BBMP officials also visited Dasappa Hospital where the commissioner and the mayor directed the engineers to repair and restore the parking facility. They directed the engineers to create a multi-level vehicle park at a vacant BBMP site in Dharmarayaswamy Temple ward. MLA Uday Garudachar assured them of getting the work done.