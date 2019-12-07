Talking across the tabla

Lesly Joseph By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A few minutes into the conversation with Ustad Zakir Hussain, and one of the first things that strikes you is his complete focus and involvement in the exchange. A few minutes ahead of his concert in the city on Wednesday, the tabla maestro seems as relaxed as he does on the stage.



“I have been performing in Bengaluru since I was 15 years old,” he tells CE. “One of my fondest memories is when I came here to perform with Pandit Ravi Shankar. That was the first time I got to travel by air. In those times, tabla players used to take trains while the main performers travelled by plane. Ravi Shankar ji was kind enough to take me with him on the flight. That was a special experience for me, to fly on a Dakota plane, holding Ravi Shankar ji’s sitar,” he smiles.



Hussain is here for a percussion ensemble, titled Classical and Beyond,by Pancham Nishad Creatives, and says he group performance more engaging. “When I play solo, I am completely responsible for what I’m doing. So, there is much more control over the presentation. It’s the easiest thing to do,” he says. “But when you play along with other musicians, you have to consider their time and space on the stage at the same time, and have to balance what you are playing. When you play in duo, like with a sitar player, then it becomes more of an interaction, you sit and converse. It’s like a panel of people sitting to discuss one topic, or two friends walking through a park and sharing their thoughts. These are completely different experiences and require a different kind focus,” Hussain explains.



The Padma Bhushan recipient has a long experience spanning over 50 years in Indian classical music, but he prefers to be a guide rather than a guru. “I don’t have a single student. I have friends who are younger than me and I mentor them, sometimes, guide them. But I cannot possibly imagine myself being a guru,” he emphasises, adding that he wants to avoid too much creeping in between him and the young aspirants. “There has to be closeness between us, like brothers, like friends,” he says.



Hussain is happy with some of the changes that have come about with the new generation. “Now, more women are playing percussion or rhythm instruments, whether it is mridangam, tabla, ghatam, or drums. Also, women are travelling all over the world for performances,” he says, pointing out the fact that the families are quite okay with it now. “Earlier, the families of female musicians were reluctant to send them out for concerts. Now, there is an immense confidence among them to let their daughter-in-law go and perform somewhere. This has made a major difference in allowing women to take their rightful place,” he adds. I’m delighted to see that.”

When not in the mood for music

Ustad Zakir Hussain has a lot of interests, besides music, that keep him engaged. “I love to read books, the physical ones, not the Kindle types,” he says. “I like to go on hikes and trails on hills. Like all Indians, I too love to watch cricket. It’s great to watch the Indian team now, with Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane, and bowlers like Ashwin and Ishant.”