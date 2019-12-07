True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert

Home Cities Bengaluru

The pervert tried to strip her and abuse her after taking away her gold earrings and silver ankle-laces, it said.

By HM Chaithanya Swamy
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 12-year-old schoolgirl managed to fight off a man who allegedly abducted her and tried to sexually abuse her near Mysuru Circle in Chamarajpet in the city.

According to a complaint by a Cottonpet resident, an unidentified man, aged around 35-40, abducted his daughter in an autorickshaw. The pervert tried to strip her and abuse her after taking away her gold earrings and silver ankle-laces, it said.

The complaint said the incident took place when the seventh-grader was on her way to tutorials. When she was near Shivalaya Lodge on MN Lane, the man approached and told that he had been sent by her father and asked her to accompany him. When she refused, he forcibly took her to an autorickshaw and drover her to an isolated place, it said.

The miscreant stopped the vehicle and asked her to hand him her ornaments, claiming the presence of thieves in the area. As she did so, he tried to remove her clothes, the complaint said, adding that she pushed him and started running away.

She found a policeman standing on the road and explained the incident to him, before calling up her father on his phone. The policeman took her to Chamarajpet police station where her father was asked to come.
The girl’s father said, “My daughter didn’t raise an alarm while she was in the autorickshaw because the pervert told her my name. Fortunately, my daughter returned home unhurt... I hope the police will take serious action.”

“My daughter clearly told the police that he tried to undress her and abuse her. This is not the first incident. Two months ago, my neighbour’s daughter was also abducted similarly...”, he said.

An investigating officer said the police took up the case of kidnap and extortion and are making efforts to nab him. When TNIE asked the officer why they have not invoked POCSO Act, the police said there was no mention of abuse in the written complaint.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) B Ramesh said he would look into the case and take necessary action.  

