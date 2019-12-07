Woman posts online ad, loses Rs 1.11 lakh

BENGALURU: In a bid to sell a table through an advertisement in an online portal, a 23-year-old woman has ended up getting fleeced of Rs 1.11 lakh.
According to a complaint filed with Adugodi police by Niharika Gargya, a resident of CL Layout in Adugodi, on November 23, she posted an advertisement in an online sale portal (OLX) along with the photo of her table and her mobile number. The same day, a person contacted her and introduced himself as an Army officer. He told her he wanted to buy her table sent her the QR code and asked her to scan it to get the amount transferred to her account.
Gargya scanned the code, but to her surprise, some money got deducted from her account. When she informed the person, he sent her another QR code assuring her that he will return the money. Gargya scanned the code and lost money again. After losing Rs 26,000, she informed her father who was also tricked by the man and his friend to scan the QR codes they sent.
An officer said, “We have taken up a case under IT Act and cheating.”
