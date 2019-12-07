Home Cities Bengaluru

Zero tolerance makes cities safer, say experts

The conference was organised by the Bangalore City Police in association with non-profit Janaagraha, the Hanns Seidel Foundation and members of the German Federal Parliament.

Published: 07th December 2019 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2019 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The safety of women in cities is one of the biggest challenges the country currently faces. Several experts gathered for the Building Safe Cities conference, with a focus on women’s safety, and stressed that police should have ‘zero tolerance’ towards culprits and that community policing should be included in the Karnataka Police Act.

Member of the German Federal Parliament Helin Evrim Sommer said, “The trust between police and citizens, especially women, is paramount. In Germany, in case a woman complains about domestic violence to the police, the husband is arrested and kept in jail for 14 days. Such strict measures should be brought in.”

Speaking on women and child safety, former DG&IGP Dr S T Ramesh said, “A large chunk of responsibility of the safety of women and children lies with the police. When we say ‘zero tolerance’, it does not mean that the police wait and watch. If a woman calls up and says she is in trouble, the police should not listen to it quietly. Instead, they should come to the spot immediately and take action. That is zero tolerance.”

Another topic of conversation focussed on including community policing in the Karnataka Police Act. Chief mentor of Janaagraha Retd Major General K R Prasad said, “If citizens see a fight on the road and ignore it thinking it is the police’s job, then it does not help.”

Hyd case a wake-up call: Cop
City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said that the gruesome murder incident in Hyderabad was like a wake up call for the police and citizens. He said that now, they will do everything and be alert to provide security to women. Meanwhile even community support is a must, he added.  
Speakers disclosed that there was a shortage of women police personnel in the department and more need to be hired.

