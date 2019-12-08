15-year domicile to be considered Kannadiga

BENGALURU: One should reside in Karnataka for 15 years and know how to read and write Kannada to be considered a Kannadiga. The Labour Department on Saturday issued a notification telling industries to accord priority to Kannadigas in hiring.



Now, industrial establishments have been asked to give priority to those who know how to read, write, understand and speak the local language.



Labour Minister Suresh Kumar said there was confusion on the number of years of domicile to consider an individual a Kannadiga. “Now, the department has issued notification making it 15 years.’’