Cabbie brings 10-year-old son to Bengaluru, deserts him

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a shocking incident, a 36-year-old man abandoned his 10-year-old son in Nelamangala Town on Saturday after bringing him to the city on the pretext of a weekend outing.



The boy, Prajwal, hails from Hosadurga and studies in Class 4 at a government school. His father, Prahalad is a cab driver. Prahalad left his first wife and Prajwal’s mother, Rukmini, and married again. Prajwal lived with his mother and younger brother, while his father lives with his second wife.



Prajwal said that his father promised to show him Bengaluru and asked him to come with him. As he had never seen the city, Prajwal agreed. So, the duo left Bidekatte village in Hosadurga on Friday evening and they reached Nelamangala early in the morning.

Making an excuse to leave, Prahalad told Prajwal that he would return in a while. However, he did not. Around 9 am, passersby saw Prajwal crying and took him to a nearby hotel and gave him food. They called the police before handing him over to a child care centre. Staffers are trying to contact his mother.



As Prahalad did not have children with his second wife, he would physically harass Prajwal every day by beating him up and stubbing out cigarettes on him, alleged Prajwal.