Contractor refuses to vacate bus parking lot

The case alleging tender problems is expected to come up for hearing on Monday.

Published: 08th December 2019 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2019 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A BMTC contractor at the Shanti Nagar Traffic and Transit Management Centre (TTMC) put citizens through the wringer on Friday by shutting the parking lots on the second and third floors of the multi-storeyed building. It is used extensively by public who park their vehicles here and take buses to commute within the city and to Tamil Nadu.

Inquiries reveal a far more serious issue at hand. BMTC officials are helpless as the previous contractor refused to permit a new one from working despite being awarded the contract to operate parking lots.
While the first floor of the building has parking slots for staff of Bangalore Metro, BMTC, Railway police and government offices here. The two floors are pay and park spaces. They can accommodate 60 four-wheelers and 100 two-wheelers.

For the past three years, a contractor, Krishna Raju, had been carrying out his business here. His contract expired in January 2019. “BMTC asked him to continue on a temporary basis for some time till a new contractor was chosen,” said Sriram M, chief traffic manager of the corporation.

“After tenders were called for, a new contractor was selected. However, Raju refuses to vacate the premises stating that he has filed a case and it is in court. He had merely filed a case but the court has not given any stay in awarding the contract,” said the CTM.

The new contractor, R Sudhakar of RBS Enterprises, is desperate to start his business. He was awarded the contract on October 9 by BMTC for a three-year period. “BMTC officials are on my side. However, the ex-contractor has both political and police backing and he insists he will not vacate,” he alleges.
Another tussle between the two contractors resulted in the parking lot being shut on Friday. “Though BMTC officials intervened on my behalf and asked him to vacate, Raju continued to operate it and collect charges from public daily. This is not the first time the premises are being suddenly shut like this,” Sudhakar added.

The case alleging tender problems is expected to come up for hearing on Monday.

