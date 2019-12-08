Four held for peddling drugs

BENGALURU: Shivajinagar police have arrested four people for peddling drugs. The police also seized 22 g of heroin worth Rs 22 lakh from their rented house. The arrested are Mohammed Farook Khan (28), Thangamin Lal alias James (26), Shahimuddin Mazumdar alias Lambu (29) and Abdul Halim (42).
According to the police, the four hail from Assam and Manipur. Acting on a tip-off, the police raided a house on the first floor of a residential building on New Market Road and arrested the four. The accused had heroin and small tube-shaped boxes and each box contained .20 g of the drug. The arrested confessed that they procure heroin from one Ali, a resident of Electronics City hailing from Manipur.
The accused do not sell drugs to new customers, an investigating officer said, adding that old customers introduce them to the accused. The accused work as labourers in parking lots and meat stalls and when they run out of drugs, they get it from Ali, skip work and peddle drugs.
