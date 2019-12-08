Greens wary over forest fad in films

Bosky Khanna By

BENGALURU: Gone are the days when heritage locations were preferred for film shooting. The rush now among film-makers is to shoot movies in forest patches. The forest department has a tough time scrutinising applications, even as experts and former foresters have opposed the idea of allowing film shooting in forest areas, even if it brings revenue.



Officials in the forest department’s head office in Bengaluru get at least four applications a month from film and documentary makers seeking permissions to shoot in forest areas. The largest number of applications are for Kodagu (especially areas close to coffee estates), Bramhagiri, Kabini, Pushpagiri and Kudremukh. Many applications are for areas near Jungle Lodges and Resorts.



The department charges Rs 25,000 for a day and Rs 10,000 for every additional day. The money is credited to Protected Area Development Fund, utilised for protection of forest areas.



There has been stiff resistance to the shooting of Kannada movie Galipata-2 in Kudremukh. Even as forest officials explain that the shooting is taking place in Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Limited (KIOCL)’s revenue land which is next to the forest patch, experts and former foresters strongly object to it.



Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 contains stringent restrictions on any commercial activity within the limits or outer boundary of a sanctuary or a national park. This applies even to tourism zone or enclosures. The Supreme Court in 2005 clearly held that no commercial activities are permissible in such areas.



The law also mandates that the chief wildlife warden must ensure the security of wild animals and preservation of sanctuary, explained Praveen Bhargav, trustee of Wildlife First and former member of National Board of Wildlife.



He said commercial film shooting causes serious disturbance to wildlife due to entry of large crew with diesel generators, cooking using fire, trampling of vegetation, littering and playing of loud music. All these violate various sections of the Act, he said. “We therefore urge that the policy of not allowing commercial film shooting inside sanctuaries and national parks, which was in place earlier, must be strictly enforced.”



Former principal chief conservator of forests B J Hosmat said any type of film shooting in forest areas should be banned. “There are many pristine locations in the Western Ghats which are non-forest areas where films can be shot. There is no need for film-makers to rush into forests”, he said.



Another retired forest official, seeking anonymity, said the department increased the charges on cameras, not just to make money, but to restrict people from using them. But giving permission for films is a serious matter. “It has also been found that staffers are bribed to sneak into forest areas for some picturesque panorama shots.”



Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Sanjai Mohan said the department turns down requests when it is found that shooting would be in protected areas. “Permissions are being given in reserve forests, but with lot of restrictions. In some cases like in Kudremukh, permission was given for shooting in revenue land. But when it was found that people were entering forest areas, they were warned and cleared”, he said.

Currently three film shootings are under way at Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary, Kabini in Nagarahole Tiger Reserve and Kudremukh National Park. While documentaries are being shot at Kabini and Bhadra, Kannada film Galipata-2 is being filmed at Kudremukh.