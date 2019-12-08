Home Cities Bengaluru

Infections go viral in Bengaluru

Bengaluru sees a spike in viral infections and dengue cases this winter season

Published: 08th December 2019 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2019 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The changing season seems to have taken a toll on children, adults and senior citizens across the city. Of the total number of patients in the outpatient ward (OPD), doctors find that 80% suffer from viral infections and respiratory problems.

There is also an increase in the number of dengue cases, which is quite uncommon in winter, say doctors. The others reasons for the increase in viral infections are low immunity among people and the pollution levels in the city.

Dr Sudha Menon, director, internal medicine, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, said, “When there is a change in seasons, the number of cases of viral infections rise. Cases of respiratory infection have gone up. Patients with asthma develop wheezing and other symptoms such as fever, body ache, cough and cold. These are air-borne disease that can affect schoolchildren too.”

Dr Satyanarayana Mysore, HOD and consultant, Respiratory Sciences and Sleep Medicine, Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road, said, “We are seeing a spike in adenovirus, human metapneumovirus and influenza virus. Many people come down with a fever, runny nose and a nagging cough. People who are obese and have breathing problems are more prone to these infections. We are hoping that the number of cases come down by the end of the month.”

Dr Brunda M S, consultant, Internal Medicine, Aster CMI Hospital, said, “Cases of flu (H1N1) are much lower this year compared to last year. However, there has been an increase in the number of dengue patients. Earlier, dengue was considered to be only a monsoon disease. This year, the disease has extended to winter too. Out of 30 patients a day, at least 10-12 patients are diagnosed with dengue. We have also been seeing an increase in cases of viral fever, bronchitis and strep throat.”

PREVENTIVE MEASURES
 Vaccinations
 Building good immunity
 Staying hydrated
 Consuming nutritious fruits and vegetables
 Keeping warm
 Hand hygiene
 Frequent steam inhalation and warm water gargling
 Use disposable items if someone in your family is infected

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Fire fighters carry out rescue operations at Rani Jhansi Road after a major fire broke out, in New Delhi, Sunday morning. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fire Mishap: Over 40 dead and several injured
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp