Infections go viral in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The changing season seems to have taken a toll on children, adults and senior citizens across the city. Of the total number of patients in the outpatient ward (OPD), doctors find that 80% suffer from viral infections and respiratory problems.



There is also an increase in the number of dengue cases, which is quite uncommon in winter, say doctors. The others reasons for the increase in viral infections are low immunity among people and the pollution levels in the city.



Dr Sudha Menon, director, internal medicine, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, said, “When there is a change in seasons, the number of cases of viral infections rise. Cases of respiratory infection have gone up. Patients with asthma develop wheezing and other symptoms such as fever, body ache, cough and cold. These are air-borne disease that can affect schoolchildren too.”



Dr Satyanarayana Mysore, HOD and consultant, Respiratory Sciences and Sleep Medicine, Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road, said, “We are seeing a spike in adenovirus, human metapneumovirus and influenza virus. Many people come down with a fever, runny nose and a nagging cough. People who are obese and have breathing problems are more prone to these infections. We are hoping that the number of cases come down by the end of the month.”



Dr Brunda M S, consultant, Internal Medicine, Aster CMI Hospital, said, “Cases of flu (H1N1) are much lower this year compared to last year. However, there has been an increase in the number of dengue patients. Earlier, dengue was considered to be only a monsoon disease. This year, the disease has extended to winter too. Out of 30 patients a day, at least 10-12 patients are diagnosed with dengue. We have also been seeing an increase in cases of viral fever, bronchitis and strep throat.”

PREVENTIVE MEASURES

Vaccinations

Building good immunity

Staying hydrated

Consuming nutritious fruits and vegetables

Keeping warm

Hand hygiene

Frequent steam inhalation and warm water gargling

Use disposable items if someone in your family is infected