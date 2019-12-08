Man cheats woman friend, forges papers, buys used car in her name

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 24-year-old woman was in for a shock when she received a call from a used-car sales company, which told her that her car loan amount was pending. She learnt that her friend had used her documents and cheques to avail a loan and buy a car, so she approached the police, seeking action against both her friend and the company for sanctioning the loan without her consent.



Arpitha S Pole, a resident of Hebbal, has lodged complaint with Hebbal police, in which she states that she met the friend Shiva Kumar through her cousin. Arpitha was in need of money for her studies, and shared this with Kumar. He told her he would help her avail a personal loan for the Rs 80,000 she required. He took her Aadhaar card, PAN card and bank statements for three months, and asked her to sign three

blank cheques.



A few days later, she got a call from a man claiming to be from a bank, who said that her loan application was rejected. Arpitha informed Kumar, and asked him to return her documents. He gave her all the documents, except the cheques, which he said the bank would send her directly.



In September, she got a call from Droom Technology, and the caller informed her that a loan amount of Rs 5.5lakh is due. When Arpitha said she hadn’t availed a loan, the caller said a car has been bought in her name. They also sent copies of her documents, which the company said, were used to avail the loan.

Arpitha understood then that Kumar had produced her documents to Droom, and had forged her signature to avail the loan. Arpitha filed a complaint a few days ago.



An investigating officer said they have taken up the case and are conducting a probe. When TNSE tried to get a reaction from Droom, they said they were not available for comment.